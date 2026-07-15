Texas Longhorns Basketball Expectations Grow Higher After Latest SEC Rankings

All the attention in Austin at the moment is on the Texas Longhorns football program. However, it's never too early to talk basketball either.

After a Cinderella-like run to the Sweet 16 this past season, head coach Sean Miller has more than an NCAA Tournament second weekend appearance in mind for his team this upcoming season.

Recently, Miller and his staff received massive news when one of the top players in the 2027 recruiting class, forward Marcus Spears Jr., announced he was reclassifying to the 2026 class and joining the Longhorns.

Miller was already bringing in an impressive roster. But the addition of Spears may have many ready to give the program its first SEC regular-season crown.

A New King In The SEC?

Here’s @GoodmanHoops’ preseason SEC rankings 🔥



Who’s too high and who’s too low? 🤔



🎥: https://t.co/9cXdv2RSye pic.twitter.com/d434Nfkl4O — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) July 14, 2026

Co-founder of The Field of 68 recently released his preseason rankings for the SEC. Goodman has the Florida Gators as the top program in the conference, with the Longhorns at second.

Two years ago, the Gators cut down the nets as national champions, and last season, won the SEC regular season title, before being upset by the Vanderbilt Commodores in the semifinals.

The Gators are bringing back a lot of their talent from last season, as the roster will be headlined by Thomas Haugh, who many believed would be a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Good Company

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes speaks with media during the Big Orange Caravan held at the Riverdance Restaurant in Guild, Tenn., on April 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Just below the Longhorns at number three is longtime Texas head coach Rick Barnes and his Tennessee Volunteers.

The Volunteers brought in a nice transfer portal class and will once again be looking for that Final Four appearance that has eluded them all this time.

Rounding out the top five is the Arkansas Razorbacks, the team that won the SEC Tournament this past season, and Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats. Any mix of those five teams taking the floor against each other this upcoming season will be can't miss action.

A Lot To Prove

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Amari Evans (1) shoots in the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Volunteers were not the only team to cash in on the transfer portal. According to Rivals, the Longhorns have the second-best transfer class in the country.

A mix of transfer talent and recruiting talent that would make many programs jealous, the 2026-27 season is shaping up to be very special in Austin.

Is there a world where the men's basketball and football teams are both hoisting a national championship trophy? It's definitely a real possibility.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.