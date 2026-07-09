No. 1 Recruit Marcus Spears Jr. Reclassifies to 2026, Commits to Texas Basketball

Things can change fast in the modern age of college athletics. Between the transfer portal, recruits and breakout stars, a team’s identity can change in the blink of an eye.

The Texas Longhorns reached the Sweet 16 last season in Sean Miller’s first season as the head coach of the men’s basketball team. Despite this, the Longhorns’ roster has been completely reshaped, with multiple players transferring and graduating.

Players like forward David Punch and guard Isaiah Johnson headlined one of the nation’s top transfer-portal classes, turning Texas into a potential contender in Year 2 under Miller. The moves weren’t done, and the Longhorns are adding the top player in the Class of 2027, who reclassified to play for Texas this season.

Marcus Spears Jr. Commits to Texas, Reclassifies to 2026

Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller is seen against the Purdue Boilermakers before a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

June was a great month of recruiting for the Longhorns’ football team. The momentum has continued for the rest of Texas athletics, as the men’s basketball team earned a commitment from the top recruit in the Class of 2027, Marcus Spears Jr.

The son of former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Marcus Spears, the younger Spears is forging his own path. He averaged 15.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game for Dynamic Prep in Irving, Texas. The No. 1 recruit in a competitive Class of 2027 was reportedly set between Texas and LSU, his father's alma mater.

Texas had been in good standing with the in-state product and secured the deal on July 9 in a wave-making move. In addition to landing the top recruit, Spears reclassified to the Class of 2026, making him immediately eligible to compete for Texas this season.

Dynamic Prep (TX) forward Marcus Spears Jr. against Dream City (AZ) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6’9” forward has the potential to make an immediate impact for the Longhorns. Texas prioritized adding length, size and versatility, and Spears fits the mold.

Seven-footer Matas Vokietaitis defends the paint while the Longhorns surround him with lanky athletes. David Punch is a disruptive defender at 6’7”, and Texas added an intriguing wing in Elyjah Freeman (6’8”), who is a versatile player and lethal in transition

Spears joins a list of top-flight Texas recruits that includes Kevin Durant, Tre Johnson, Mo Bamba and Dillon Mitchell. He and guard Austin Goosby, one of the top recruits in the Class of 2026, will form one of the most dynamic freshman duos in the country.

Born on April 8, 2009, Spears is not eligible for the NBA Draft until 2028, meaning he will play two seasons of college basketball for Texas. The NBA requires prospects to be 19 years old during the calendar year of the NBA draft; Spears will not turn 18 until after the 2027 NCAA Tournament final.

Texas held one roster spot open, potentially for this move. Spears said he had made up his mind two years ago, according to Inside Texas. This closes the door on the Longhorns adding a player like guard Chendall Weaver, who is a part of an active lawsuit for a fifth season of eligibility.

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