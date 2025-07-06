Tre Johnson Contract Details With Washington Wizards Revealed
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson is officially a member of the Washington Wizards.
The team announced Saturday the signing of Johnson, who was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft last month. He is one of a handful of elite first-round prospects this year, joining names like Cooper Flagg, VJ Edgecombe, Dylan Harper, Kon Knueppel and Ace Bailey.
Johnson played just one season at Texas but he left his mark on the program, finishing the season as the SEC's leading scorer (19.9 points) and the SEC Freshman of the Year.
Tre Johnson's Rookie Contract
Johnson signed a four-year, $37.4 million rookie scale contract with the Wizards, according to Spotrac.
For comparison, the 2025-26 rookie scale deal for the No. 1 overall pick, Flagg in this case, is four years for $62.7 million at 120 percent.
With rookie scale contracts, the player's first two years are guaranteed before team options potentially kick in during Years 3 and 4.
Former Texas head coach Rodney Terry, who helped recruit Johnson to Texas, posted a message to social media after the Wizards selected him.
"We are all so proud of you," Terry wrote to Johnson on X. "From the first time I watched you play as a freshman I was convinced you would be an NBA Lottery pick. It was a privilege to recruit, and coach you during your year in college. Congrats to The Washington Wizards, you guys got a winner!"
Johnson will wear No. 12 for the Wizards after wearing the No. 20 jersey during his only season with the Longhorns.
During his introductory press conference, Johnson talked about his first impressions of Washington D.C.
"It's just been great, especially having my family down here, getting to tour around the city and then just generally meet these guys for sure," Johnson said. "It's just been great, leaving Brooklyn, high emotions, and then getting here, still high emotions, still happy about being in the city."
Johnson now joins a Wizards team that has made some interesting veteran additions with guards Khris Middleton and CJ McCollum. Washington also has some other young exciting talent around Johnson with Bilal Coulibaly, Bub Carrington and 2024 No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr.
Johnson and the Wizards will begin Summer League action in Las Vegas on Friday against the Phoenix Suns. Washington will then play the Brooklyn Nets (July 13), Philadelphia 76ers (July 15) and Utah Jazz (July 16).