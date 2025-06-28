Tre Johnson Receives Jersey Number With Washington Wizards
No. 6 overall pick Tre Johnson was introduced as a Washington Wizard on Saturday alongside No. 21 pick Will Riley and No. 43 pick Jamir Watkins.
After wearing No. 20 as a Texas Longhorn in college and at Lake Highlands in high school to honor his father, who donned the same number when he played, Johnson has had to choose a new number due to Alex Sarr owning No. 20 on the Wizards.
And Johnson has selected No. 12 to begin his NBA career.
What went into Tre Johnson choosing No. 12?
In Saturday's introductory press conference on Monumental Sports Network, the newest Wizards were asked why they chose their specific numbers. While Riley and Watkins both gave some reasoning, Johnson had a simplistic answer that drew laughs from around the room:
"I kinda just stared at the list and [saw] which one grew on me," Johnson said.
Time will tell if No. 12 remains his number throughout his NBA journey or eventually returns to No. 20.
With his change in number, Johnson also adjusted the name on the back of his jersey. He has included "III," acknowledging his full name: Richard Earl Johnson III. Without No. 20, the addition seems to be Johnson's new way of representing his father's legacy.
The father-son duo did Johnson's post-pick interview together at the draft on Wednesday night.
"He's been here the whole way," Johnson said about his father. "It's like we are both getting drafted right now."
Johnson talks his arrival to Washington D.C.
In Saturday's presser, the former Longhorn was asked about his first days in the nation's capital:
"It's just been great, especially having my family down here, getting to tour around the city and then just generally meet these guys (Riley and Watkins) for sure," Johnson said. "It's just been great, leaving Brooklyn, high emotions, and then getting here, still high emotions, still happy about being in the city."
In Washington, D.C., Johnson becomes part of a promising young core. The Wizards have seven recent first-round players -- Bub Carrington, Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, Kyshawn George, AJ Johnson, Riley, and Johnson -- who are all 21 years old or younger.
The roster also currently includes veterans CJ McCollum, Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart, who are good voices for Johnson and company to learn from as they develop their NBA skillsets.
We don't have to wait too long to see Johnson's first in-game action in Wizards colors. Washington opens up their Summer League campaign in Las Vegas on July 11 against the Phoenix Suns and are scheduled to then face the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz.