Texas Longhorns vs. No. 21 Georgia Bulldogs: Live Updates

The Texas Longhorns continue to battle throughout the season after building momentum after a rough start to conference play, and are now looking for any resurgence of that momentum as the Longhorns now sit with an 11-8 overall record and a 2-4 SEC record.

After evening up their conference record after back-to-back wins over ranked opponents on the road against Alabama and then Vanderbilt, the Longhorns have dropped two in a row with losses to Texas A&M and, most recently, against Kentucky.

The Longhorns won't get to dwell on the recent batch of results as they welcome in another tough conference challenge to the Moody Center this weekend, as the No. 21 Georgia Bulldogs come to Austin on Saturday. The Bulldogs enter with a 16-3 record, with their only losses coming to Clemson, Florida, and Ole Miss.

Texas Longhorns vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Last time out for the Longhorns, forward Dailyn Swain continues to show out since his arrival in Austin as the forward ended the loss against the Wildcats as the game's leading scorer with 29 points while shooting over 60 percent from the field. Before fouling out late in the game, Swain also added six rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 35 minutes of game time.

Big man Matas Vokietaitis struggled against the Wildcats, although the sophomore did end the game as the Longhorns' second-leading scorer with 15 points. In an unusual, inefficient ballgame for Vokietaitis, the center made just 5 of his 14 field goal attempts. While Vokietaitis was listed as probable for the game on Friday, the center will be a full go on Saturday after being taken off the availability report on Saturday morning.

Like many teams in the SEC, the Bulldogs are led by a duo of high-scoring guards that the Longhorns will have to try to keep in check throughout the game. Jeremiah Wilkinson is Georgia's leading scorer, averaging 17.7 points per game while shooting 43 percent from the field, nearly 40 percent from three-point range, and 77 percent from the free-throw line.

The other guard for the Bulldogs is Blue Cain, who averages 14 points per game while shooting 46 percent from the field and 90 percent from the free-throw line, along with 5.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.6 steals.

The Longhorns will look to get back in the win column after back-to-back losses, taking on a challenging opponent in the Bulldogs at noon at the Moody Center. Be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses

Live Updates

It's back to the usual starting five for the Longhorns: guard Jordan Pope, guard Tramon Mark, forward Dailyn Swain, forward Camden Heide, and center Matas Vokietaitis.

The Longhorns had won the tip-off, but after an interesting call on Matas Vokietaitis, Georgia will have the first possession of the game.

Under 16 Timeout

It's been a contested opening minutes in the Moody Center with the Bulldogs holding a 9-8 lead with 15:23 minutes left in the opening half.

The Longhorns are finding their touch from the field, making four out of their first six shot attempts, while the Bulldogs are beginning three of seven from the field. Fouls are once again becoming an issue with the Longhorns already recording four fouls, giving Georgia four free-throw attempts, which they've converted.