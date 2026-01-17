Texas Longhorns vs. Texas A&M Aggies: Live Updates

After an underwhelming start to conference play with the Texas Longhorns dropping their first two SEC games of the season, Texas has seemingly caught fire and is riding a mounting wave of momentum after its last two games.

The shift for the Longhorns started with a road win in Tuscaloosa over a ranked Alabama squad last weekend and was doubled down when the Longhorns, took down a previously undefeated Vanderbilt team midweek at the Moody Center.

The Longhorns now prepare for the hardwood edition of the Lone Star Showdown, welcoming in the Texas A&M Aggies to the Moody Center on Saturday. And just like the Longhorns, the Aggies feature a first-year head coach in Bucky McMillan, who has the Aggies heading into Austin with a 13-4 overall record and a 3-1 record in conference play.

Texas Longhorns vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis (8) is congratulated by guard Dailyn Swain (3) during the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Last time out, in the Longhorns' big-time upset over Vanderbilt, Texas received a huge contribution from center Matas Vokietaitis, who had struggled through the first few games of conference play.

However, against the Commodores, the sophomore was a force, recording a team-high 22 points, seven rebounds, and a steal. Vokietaitis was efficient as ever, making seven of his nine field goal attempts, and was at his best at the free throw line, making eight of his nine attempts at the line.

The Longhorns also received a big showing from guard Tramon Mark, who has found his way after some early-season struggles. The veteran guard ended the night against Vanderbilt with 21 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two blocks.

The Aggies, on the other hand, are looking for a bounce-back performance after a rough double-overtime road loss to a ranked Tennessee Volunteers squad. The Aggies' leading scorer is guard Rubén Dominguez, who is averaging 13.8 points per game while shooting 46 percent from the field and 46 percent from three-point range.

Another player to keep an eye on for the Longhorns is forward Rashaun Agee, the Aggies' second-leading scorer of the season so far, averaging 13.1 points per game and a team-high 8.6 rebounds. The forward is shooting over 50 percent from the field and close to 80 percent from the free-throw line.

The Longhorns will look to continue riding their momentum in what should be a challenging rivalry game at 5:00 PM at the Moody Center. Be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses