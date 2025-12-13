Texas Longhorns vs. No. 5 UConn Huskies: Live Updates

The Texas Longhorns are looking to build momentum through the early part of the 2025-26 season as they continue through their non-conference portion of the schedule with a 7-3 record.

The Longhorns take on their biggest challenge of the season so far as they travel to Hartford, Connecticut, to take on the Big East's No. 5-ranked UConn Huskies. Through their first 10 games of the season, the Huskies are 9-1, with the only loss for Dan Hurley's squad coming at home against the currently No. 1-ranked Arizona Wildcats.

Last time out was a much-needed bounce-back game for the Longhorns as they took care of business against the Southern Jaguars on Monday night in a 95-69 win for their seventh victory of the season.

Texas Longhorns vs. UConn Huskies

Texas Longhorns forward Camden Heide (5) drives the ball to the hoop against Southern University Jaguars guard Cam Amboree (3) during the second half at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Monday's victory for the Longhorns was spearheaded by center Matas Vokietaitis' big performance, which saw the sophomore put together a career-high 28 points. On the night, Vokietaitis shot 7-10 from the field, while being extremely efficient from the free throw line, being a perfect 14-14 from the charity stripe, along with six rebounds and a block.

Texas also saw an efficient night from guard Jordan Pope, who ended the night as the Longhorns' second leading scorer with 18 points, making seven of his nine field goal attempts and four of six from three point range.

The Longhorns will have to zero in on UConn's Solo Ball as the veteran guard leads the way in terms of scoring for the Huskies. Throughout UConn's first 10 games of the season, Ball is averaging 15 points per game while shooting over 40 percent from the field and about 30 percent from three-point range. Texas should not be unfamiliar with Ball, as last year, when the Huskies defeated the Longhorns at the Moody Center, Ball aided UConn to victory with 16 points.

UConn features another guard who should be of focus for Texas, with junior Silas Demary Jr. being much more of a playmaking guard as he leads the Huskies in assists, averaging about five per game to go along with averaging 10 points, 4.5 rebounds, and about two steals a game.

The Longhorns continue through the nonconference portion of the schedule, taking on a difficult task tonight at 7:00 PM against UConn at PeoplesBank Arena, for game 11 of the season, and be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.

