Texas vs. UConn Preview, Projected Starting Lineups

The Texas Longhorns (7-3) are traveling to PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut, on Friday to face the No. 5 UConn Huskies (9-1) in the back end of their home-and-home series.

Last season, the Huskies defeated the Longhorns in Moody Center, 76-65, behind 21 points from forward Alex Karaban and 16 from guard Solo Ball. Both have returned to head coach Dan Hurley's team this year and have been crucial to the team's success so far.

UConn comes into this game on a five-game win streak, three of those victories coming against AP Top 25 teams. The Huskies held off the defending champion Florida Gators in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday for their most recent win.

Texas bounced back from an embarrassing defeat at home to the Virginia Cavaliers with a blowout victory over the Southern Jaguars. Center Matas Vokietaitis led the scoring with a career-high 28 points, shooting 70 percent from the field and a perfect 14-of-14 from the free throw line. Guard Jordan Pope and forward Camden Heide went a combined 7-of-11 from three-point range to supplement Vokietaitis' performance.

Against the Huskies, the Longhorns will be looking for their first signature upset win of the Sean Miller era.

Sean Miller previews UConn matchup

Nov 8, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller calls to players during the second half against the Lafayette Leopards at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

"When you play UConn right now, you're playing against one of the best programs in the country," Miller said on Wednesday.

Miller knows this especially well due to his time in the Big East Conference with Xavier. Last season, the Muskeeters split the season series against UConn, beating them by four at home after falling in overtime away. He is familiar with the program Hurley runs out in Connecticut.

"When you play UConn, it starts in transition," Miller said. "If you look at their tempo, it reflects a team that's very deliberate. But they usually break their games open in transition off of their defense. They hunt three-point shots, they share the ball, and they have the ability to really just have a burst or multiple pockets in the game where they go on a six-nothing, eight-nothing, 10-2 run. ... So (we've) got to run good offense, got to take care of the ball, and you have to get back. You can't allow them to create those opportunities in transition."

This game in Hartford serves as the Longhorns' last real test in non-conference play, and as a result, their last opportunity to add to their non-conference resume before the SEC campaign begins in January. Miller knows his team will need to put its best foot forward to compete with the recent back-to-back NCAA champions.

"For us, it's simple. It's a matter of playing our very best, having a high-performance evening, competing at the very highest level that we can. And I think that's the focus of our preparation, mindset, as we make the journey to Hartford," Miller said.

Texas projected starting lineup

Dec 8, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Dailyn Swain (3) is congratulated by center Matas Vokietaitis (8) during the first half against the Southern University Jaguars at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

- Jordan Pope, guard

- Tramon Mark, guard

- Dailyn Swain, guard/forward

- Camden Heide, forward

- Matas Vokietaitis, center

UConn projected starting lineup

Dec 9, 2025; New York, New York, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) celebrates after making a three point shot in the second half against the Florida Gators at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

- Solo Ball, guard

- Silas Demary Jr., guard

- Jaylin Stewart, forward

- Alex Karaban, forward

- Tarris Reed Jr., center