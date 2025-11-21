Three Takeaways from Texas WBB Win Over James Madison
On Wednesday, the No. 4 Texas Longhorns defeated the James Madison Dukes in a 95-56 victory at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
Improving to 5-0, Texas women’s basketball has not let a single opponent within a 25-point range this season.
With another win under their belt, here are the three biggest takeaways from Texas’ win over James Madison.
Five Players in Double Digits
Shooting 54.9 percent from the field, Texas had five players record double digits in Wednesday’s game — four of which came from the starters.
Leading the Longhorns was forward Madison Booker, the junior tallied six rebounds, five assists, and 18 points for Texas. Following suit, forward Breya Cunningham finished the game with eight rebounds and 17 points. Then, guards Jordan Lee and Rori Harmon combined for 18 assists and 27 points.
Overall, the starting lineup proved to dominate with a combined 24 assists, 19 rebounds and 62 points against James Madison. However, their offensive momentum didn’t stop there.
As for Texas’ bench, center Kyla Oldacre was the fifth player to make her mark on the court. The senior shot 80 percent from the field, and registered 14 points accompanied by three steals, two blocks, and four rebounds.
Rori Harmon With The Assist
While most of the starters had significant offensive production, Harmon proved to be the standout player after registering her 11th career double-double against the Dukes.
With 31 minutes on the court, the senior went 5-for-8 and cataloged 11 points and 12 assists for the Longhorns. However, she added an additional two rebounds and five steals to her resume on Wednesday.
Texas Dominated Defensively
The Longhorns started the game by limiting the Dukes to single digits in the first quarter.
They followed up their strong start by registering a season-high of 21 steals. Only allowing 11 turnovers themselves, Texas forced James Madison to 29 turnovers, in which the unit was able to capitalize and score 31 points off of them.
Looking Ahead
Next up on the schedule, Texas women’s basketball will have a little bit of a recovery period before entering the Player Era Championship in Las Vegas, Nevada.
“We’ve got a little bit of a gauntlet coming next week,” head coach Victor Schaefer said in a post-game press conference.
The Longhorns will take on the No. 3 UCLA Bruins at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 26.
“Everybody’s excited about seeing what it’s like when we have to go play a couple of nationally ranked teams,” Schaefer added. “So, these kids are excited about it too.”
Watch the top-5 matchup between Texas and UCLA at 1 p.m. CT on truTV.