Tramon Mark Earns March Madness Honor After Final Game at Texas

The Texas Longhorns put together a memorable March Madness run in the first season under Sean Miller. No. 11 seed Texas fell in the Sweet 16 to No. 2 Purdue after barely sneaking into the NCAA Tournament.

But getting to that point might not have been possible if not for Tramon Mark's heroics in the First Four against NC State, as he hit a game-winning shot with 1.1 seconds left to send Texas to the Round of 64.

Mark continued to make plays for Texas all the way to the Sweet 16, where he saved his best game as a Longhorn for last and got honored by the NCAA in the process.

Tramon Mark Named to All-West Region Team in March Madness

Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark dribbles the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The NCAA announced after Texas' loss to Purdue that Mark had been named to the All-West Region team after scoring 29 points on 5 of 7 shooting from deep in the Sweet 16 against the Boilermakers.

This ended up being Mark's best scoring game as a Longhorn, and he did so while playing on one good ankle after landing on Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer's foot during the game. Mark was in obvious pain but continued to hit big shots to keep Texas within reach of pulling off the upset.

Tramon Mark named to the All-West Region team.



He scored 29 points on one good ankle in the Sweet 16 vs Purdue.



In four NCAA Tournament games (including First Four), he averaged 17.8 points and 4.0 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/ErePlpKhow — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) March 29, 2026

Mark said that his drive to compete on the biggest stage motivated him to stay in the game despite the injury.

"Just being a competitor," Mark said. "You know, just being a competitor. I wanted to play and wanted to advance with my teammates. I wanted to keep this thing going. I wanted to have another practice, film session, all that type of stuff that we get to do if we would have won. But, yeah, just being a competitor. I was on a hobbled ankle, but I'm just thankful that I was still able to go out there and produce and do things for my team and give us a chance to win. That's all I can ask for."

Mark finishes his two-year Texas career with 65 appearances (61 starts) while averaging 12.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 45/35/75 shooting splits. He started all 36 games for the team this season while posting 14.0 points per game.

Texas fans likely wish that Mark would have spent more than just two years with the Longhorns but there's no doubt he left his mark on the team.

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