Tre Johnson Listed Among Top ROY Candidates Heading into NBA Summer League
We are a long way away from the next NBA regular season, as the NBA Finals concluded only weeks ago and the 2025-26 season is set to tip off on Oct. 21.
But with the NBA Draft now in the rearview mirror and the Summer League upon us, the upcoming Rookie of the Year race has gained attention with some of the top picks already taking the floor and many soon to do so for the first time in their new colors.
One of those players is former Texas Longhorn Tre Johnson, who will be debuting as No. 12 in the red, white and blue in Las Vegas. Johnson officially became a member of the Washington Wizards on Saturday, signing a four-year, $37.4 million rookie scale contract.
Tre Johnson as a ROY candidate
In a Bleacher Report article from Sunday, writer Grant Hughes ranked Johnson at No. 3 in his pre-Summer League top 10 ROY candidates. The only rookies above Johnson are Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg and Utah Jazz forward Ace Bailey.
Hughes writes that Johnson, as one of the best pure shooters in the class, "landed in just the right spot and should spend plenty of time as something close to a first option."
The Wizards had the second-worst three-point percentage (33.5 percent) in the NBA last season while attempting the ninth-most (39.1 per game). Johnson, who shot 39.7 percent on 6.8 three-point attempts per game at Texas, should immediately contribute to improved efficiency in that department. He could cement a role for himself in the nation's capital quickly.
"Johnson is a deadeye scorer on a team that needs one—unless we think Khris Middleton or some other vet is going to steal his minutes," Hughes writes. "That means the 6'6" wing will have every opportunity to rack up points and compile a statistical resumé worthy of real ROY consideration."
Outlook for Johnson in Summer League
While the Wizards' summer league roster is still not fully confirmed, Washington has a chance to put together an exciting core of young players surrounding Johnson.
The team, led by the Wizards' G League head coach Cody Toppert, could feature Bub Carrington, Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, AJ Johnson and fellow first round rookie Will Riley alongside Johnson. All of them are expected to be on Washington's NBA roster.
Johnson and company will open against Khaman Maluach and the Phoenix Suns on Friday in Las Vegas, then face the plethora of rookies on the Brooklyn Nets, VJ Edgecombe and the Philadelphia 76ers, and Bailey and the Jazz.
If the Wizards impress, they could be in the running for a Summer League championship, giving Johnson a chance to shine ahead of his rookie campaign.