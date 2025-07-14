Tre Johnson Shows Offensive Talent, Talks Defensive Improvement at NBA Summer League
The Washington Wizards suffered a lopsided loss in their opening game of the 2K26 NBA Summer League to the Phoenix Suns despite a 17-point performance from Tre Johnson in his debut.
But on Saturday night, they did what was needed to bounce back. The starters led the way for the Wizards on Saturday night, as all five scored in double digits to help Washington defeat the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 102-96.
Former Texas Longhorn Tre Johnson was the Wizards' highest scorer, pacing the team after a strong first quarter.
Tre Johnson's offensive performance
Johnson started with 10 points in the opening 6 and 1/2 minutes of the game, going 4 of 5 from the field to keep the Wizards competitive early on. He went quiet in the next quarter but got back to his scoring ways in the second half.
Across his 27 minutes, Johnson ultimately racked up 21 points, shooting 7 of 11 (63.6 percent) from the field, draining two three-pointers and not missing a two-point attempt.
"He's fearless," said Wizards Summer League coach J.J. Outlaw postgame. "He's really dedicated to his process. He's a serious human being. And we're just really lucky to have him."
Johnson's scoring was diversified, coming from various ranges and in a variety of ways across the court. He showed initiative inside the perimeter, unafraid to attack his man whether it be isolation in the midrange or near the basket.
Johnson exhibited his handles in many of these instances, a notable time coming versus fellow lottery pick Egor Demin:
Five of Johnson's points came from the free-throw line. Although he missed three of his eight attempts from the line, the two that mattered most -- when Washington was up two points with 20 seconds left -- were converted.
"When it's late game like that, I have a higher chance of making a free throw than missing it," Johnson said. "I've been in that position so many times. But yeah, I'm just disappointed about missing the three earlier."
Misses at the line are not something Washington likely needs to get used to with Johnson. As a Longhorn, he shot 87.1 percent from the stripe.
In the two Summer League games thus far, Johnson has scored at volume and with efficiency, which he did often at Texas. He and the Wizards' young core are bringing exciting times to the franchise and its fanbase.
Johnson's defensive effort
One way to sum up Johnson's defense is a work in progress. But he is doing the right things to improve, and he reiterated his commitment to the defensive side of the ball postgame.
"None of the coaches, none of the front office care if I score -- they just care if I play defense," Johnson said. "That's all they've talked to me about, that's all they really care about. I just gotta come out and make sure I'm putting my hat on the defensive end, that's the main part I'm worried about. The scoring really [comes] easy to me. [I've] just gotta be in the right spots and make the shots."
Johnson went on to say that his biggest areas of defensive improvement in the Summer League have been in him being more active on a possession-by-possession basis and in not taking plays off.
Much like against the Suns though, Johnson struggled staying with his man on screens and defending the pick and roll. That situation will undoubtedly be a main point of focus as he continues to develop his defensive acumen.
"We're going to have to keep working at it on that end. But [Johnson] gives maximum effort all the time. You can't ask for more from a guy like that," Outlaw said postgame.
Unless he surprisingly gets shut down for the remainder of the Summer League, Johnson will be back in action in Vegas on Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers.