Vic Schaefer Counting on Sophomore Trio to Help Define March Madness Run

Sophomore guards Jordan Lee and Bryanna Preston and sophomore forward Justice Carlton entered the world of college basketball in 2024 with high external expectations placed upon them.

They were forced to quickly embrace the transition from being some of the nation’s most highly sought after recruits to being freshman in college, an undeniably difficult task. They found their way, navigating the ups and downs of learning to be collegiate players, but some tricks can only be learned through hard work and more experience.

Ahead of their second round 2026 NCAA Tournament matchup against Oregon, head coach Vic Schaefer acknowledged the growth he has seen from Lee, Preston and Carlton as they embrace more prominent roles for Texas.

Schaefer on development of sophomore trio

Mar 8, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Justice Carlton (11) drives to the basket against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Lee, Carlton and Preston were all featured on the 2024 SportsCenter NEXT 100 list, holding respective positions of No. 9, 12 and 38. These high rankings can be associated with added outside pressure and noise, but Schaefer said that this didn’t phase this trio during their earlier stages of development.

“I think the thing that impressed me most about them when they were freshman (was that) they were working while they were waiting,” Schaefer said in a recent media availability. “They didn’t let all that other stuff influence them or their line of thinking.”

Recent performances by each of them have demonstrated the effectiveness of the work they have put in since their arrival on the college scene. Lee led the Longhorns in scoring with 19 points on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against the Missouri State Bears, demonstrating her ability to impact Texas’ play offensively.

"Jordan is really playing with a lot of confidence, and rightfully so,” Schaefer said. “I think Bri is right there with her. It’s so hard, and it’s so unfair when you’re a freshman, to have all these expectations heaped on you.”

Now, as sophomores, both Lee and Preston have more experience in high pressure conference and postseason matchups. As Schaefer said, Lee in particular started to really find rhythm around this time last season.

“Jordan got better throughout the course of her freshman year, and it all culminated in that Final Four game– she played really well,” Schaefer said. “It’s just carried over into this year, and I give both those kids a lot of credit.”

Carlton has also been a key contributor in 2026, averaging 8.3 points per game and becoming known as a player that can change the tone of an entire game through the first quarter alone. Schaefer has repeatedly referred to her as the most physical player he has ever recruited out of high school, and he will likely rely on her to help hone in her physicality throughout this final tournament of the 2025-26 season.

In fact, to make a March Madness run, Schaefer will need each of his three prominent sophomores to be as involved as possible.

“All those kids as sophomore now– they have impacted our program this year,” Schaefer said. “I really have a lot of admiration for them.”

These three players and the rest of the Longhorns will next take on the Oregon Ducks on Sunday at 5 p.m. for a chance to advance to the Sweet 16.