Texas Longhorns Blow Out Missouri State in First Round of NCAA Tournament

Every No. 16 seed enters the first round of the NCAA Tournament with the bold hope of exposing some previously unrevealed weakness in its No. 1 seeded opponent.

Unfortunately for the Missouri State Bears women’s basketball team, hope dies quickly against teams with as much strength and speed as the Texas Longhorns possess.

Even on a day when Longhorns head coach Vic Schaefer described moments of his team’s play as “Lackadaisical”, they blew by the Bears to win 87-45 on Friday at the Moody Center and advance to the next round of the NCAA Tournament.

Longhorns use fast start to take Missouri State out of striking distance

Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Lee (7) celebrates after scoring Sunday, March 8, 2026, during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament Championship game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sophomore forward Justice Carlton has become known for her ability to catch teams off guard in the first 10 minutes of games, using her physicality to set the tone for Texas early on.

“Sometimes I almost think we sneak up on people with her, and by the time they figure it out, she’s hit them for 10 or 12 real quick,” Schaefer said ahead of this first round matchup. “If I can get her to really invest and focus, she’s an all-conference type player in my mind.”

While she didn’t open with 10 or 12 against the Bears, she put her team on the board first with a layup and followed it up a few minutes later with a steal and a fast break for two.

Sophomore guard Jordan Lee led the team in scoring, finishing with 19 points, none of which came from behind the 3-point line. Junior forward Madison Booker contributed 14 points, 12 rebounds and three assists, helping affirm her well-roundedness as an asset for the Longhorns.

Eight other players contributed to the scoring effort, but Schaefer still has concerns about aspects of his team’s play.

Schaefer worried about the “ghost”

Texas Longhorns head coach Vic Schaefer yells down court Saturday, March 7, 2026, during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament semifinals game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Against a team like Missouri State, missing shots and turning the ball over 11 times might not impact the outcome of the game very significantly. However, as Schaefer pointed out after the game, part of his job is worrying about what could’ve hypothetically happened against a more well-equipped opponent – also known as the “ghosts.”

“I’m worried about what somebody might do,” he said. “I’m befuddled right now with my third quarter. We played so well that first half, and it’s not the first time it’s happened, but when I say the ghost piece – I’m always worried about what somebody might do.”

Graduate point guard Rori Harmon echoed this sentiment, noting that finding consistency is crucial for her team.

“I think it starts in practice,” she said. “We have to have more intensity … so that does start with some leadership and holding people accountable. But like Jordan was saying earlier, we’re just knocking off some rust.”

This rust is likely the result of not playing in a game since March 8, an issue that won’t present itself from here on out. Games in the NCAA Tournament are much closer together, and Texas will take the court again on Sunday against the No. 8 seeded Oregon Ducks at the Moody Center.