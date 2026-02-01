Nelly Korda Declared Winner of LPGA Season Opener After Controversial Decision

Nelly Korda’s winless drought is over, albeit in controversial fashion.

Playing the LPGA’s season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Orlando amid an extreme cold warning , Korda shot a third-round 64 to take the lead. Shortly after, though, play was suspended due to strong winds.

The plan was for play to resume at 11 p.m. ET on Sunday. But, as sub-freezing temperatures plagued the area, that starting time continued to be pushed back. Then, the final round was canceled at 12:40 p.m., citing a non-optimal competitive environment.

The resumption of the third round began shortly after 2 p.m., and with Korda done, Amy Yang, in second place, had two holes to make up three strokes. That did not happen, and Korda claimed the victory, her first since November 2024, without hitting a single shot on Sunday.

But Korda, who had zero wins in 2025 after seven in 2024, was never comfortable until the trophy was in her possession.

“I was fully preparing that I was going to go out and play 18 until I saw that e-mail and until I saw that it was going back to 54,” Korda said on Sunday. “But then I still had the mindset … you know, there has been some crazy things happen in the game of golf or in sports in general. So still preparing for maybe playing a playoff, but I was still 100% trying to dial in mentally.”

Ricki Lasky, the LPGA’s chief tour business and operations officer, explained to Golf Channel why the tour ultimately decided to axe the final round.

“We really looked at trying to get started at 10 a.m.,” she said. “What we found was when we got on site and talked to several of the players, when they were warming up, was that the grounds [were] really hard and it was changing the trajectory of their shots as they were practicing. The balls were releasing when they weren't supposed to be so, so we pushed back.

“We really tried to take as much time as we possibly could to get all 72 holes into play. We certainly did everything we could. We worked with the grounds crew, which again was impeccable. We had to make the really hard decision to call it at 54. I just want to say, if anybody has a way to get to the gods that be and Mother Nature and can make a call for us, I’m all ears. Let’s have a conversation. But unfortunately, we had to call it at 54.”

Celebrities played on while pros did not on Sunday morning

Some questioned that decision, though. The celebrity portion of the tournament, which had its field reduced due to the conditions, was still played in the morning. Champion Mardy Fish called it “definitely the coldest I’ve ever played golf in.” And Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam, also in the celebrity division, felt that if she could play, so could the pros.

“I don’t know why they’re not playing,” Sorenstam told Golfweek . “There’s pitch marks. I mean, I hit some crispy shots today and the ball even stopped. I am surprised. It’s difficult, it’s cold, but it’s as fair as anything.”

Added Fish: “It did get a little bit better maybe halfway through the nine holes … so they maybe could have played, but I don’t know if they would’ve been able to play a whole ‘nother round.”

However, regardless of how it happened, Korda is the first champion of the season and stands behind the LPGA’s decision.

“At the end of the day, I mean, what we have on the line versus what the celebrities have on the line is a little bit different,” Korda said. “I think the LPGA made the decision to look after their players, and at the end of the day, we can’t do anything about that. All we can do is prepare with the information we are told.”

