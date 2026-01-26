Vic Schaefer Has Unique Take on 'Value' of Home Crowd at Moody Center

There’s snow on the ground in Austin, meaning that life will look a bit abnormal for students at the University of Texas throughout the next couple of days.

Due to scattered winter storms across the country, particularly in Texas and neighboring states, the No. 4 Texas Longhorns women’s basketball game scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. in Fayetteville, Arkansas, has been postponed to Feb. 19.

However, no matter how cold it might be, head coach Vic Schaefer and the rest of the Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team need their fans to bring the heat next Sunday when the Oklahoma Sooners and the College GameDay cast and crew arrive at the Moody Center.

Texas emphasizes importance of fan support ahead of rivalry matchup

Jan 18, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Bryanna Preston (1) reacts during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Red River Rivalry matchups hold the power to bring out the best of both Texas and Oklahoma, and with the women’s basketball College GameDay cast and crew in attendance at the Forty Acres for the first time ever, the stakes will only be higher. Schaefer reiterated the importance of having a strong home crowd in attendance for a game like this one.

“It’s certainly something that’s part of building your program,” he said. “It’s not just the players, it’s not just the wins and losses, it’s your fanbase.”

Schaefer continued by noting that the number of season ticket holders has risen by roughly 5,000 during his time with Texas. Over 6,000 season tickets were sold for the 2025-26 season, with over 2,000 of them being to new season ticket holders.

“The home court has a value, and there’s lots of places around the country where there’s really not a lot of value,” he said.

The Longhorns’ fanbase has reflected the growth of the women’s game throughout these past few years, and the strength of Texas’ program has increased the number of eyes on what Schaefer has built.

“You’ve got to give our kids credit for the product that’s on the floor,” he said. “If you weren’t any good, it wouldn’t matter what arena you’re in, no matter how good the food is, or how cold the drinks are. If the team ain’t no good, you probably ain’t getting very many people out.”

The Longhorns have established a record of 19-2 so far this season, with their conference record being 4-2. They will have to take care of the Florida Gators on the road on Jan. 29, but after that, a rivalry win against the Sooners could help them establish the momentum they need to embrace this next phase of their season.

Given Oklahoma’s recent victory against the No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks, this matchup could become an intense one in Austin.

“I’m a historian of the game,” Schaefer said. “I respect the game in so many different ways, and to have them [College GameDay] here is really unique and special. Obviously, with Oklahoma beating South Carolina last night, it heightens the awareness of that game and us.”

When the ice melts and life returns to normal, students will make their way to witness history in the Moody Center.