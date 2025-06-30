2025 Texas Longhorns Football Position Preview: Wide Receivers
The Texas Longhorns have undergone some pretty big changes at the wide receiver position since their loss in the College Football Playoff semifinal to the Ohio State Buckeyes back in January.
Matthew Golden was selected in the first round by the Green Bay Packers, and Isaiah Bond declared for the draft but ended up not being selected in the NFL Draft this year.
However, head coach Steve Sarkisian and crew were able to return a pair of their wideouts from the 2024 season, each of them making an equally big impact on the team as much as Golden and Bond did.
The 2025 Texas Longhorns Wide Receivers
Though the speediest of the receivers will not be returning to the Forty Acres in 2025, the Burnt Orange are still well-equipped outside the numbers, and with Arch Manning heading the passing game now, look for a few new names to potentially break out and make a new for themselves as the Longhorns try for their first national championship in 20 years.
With that being said, here is a look at a few of the potential starting wide receivers for the Longhorns coming up in 2025.
Ryan Wingo, sophomore
As a true freshman last year in 2024, Wingo made a quiet impact for Texas, but an impact, nonetheless.
In his first game against Colorado State, Wingo recorded four receptions for 70 yards on his way to totaling 29 receptions for 472 and four receiving touchdowns.
The brother of former NFL running back Ronnie Wingo, the younger brother will look to use more of his speed to good use as he leads the Longhorn pass-catching unit.
DeAndre Moore Jr., junior
Moore also contributed quietly to the Burnt Orange offense in 2024, with his 39 receptions, 456 yards, and seven touchdowns.
Moore's breakout game came in the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs, catching nine passes from Quinn Ewers and turning it into 114 yards and a receiving touchdown in the 22-19 loss in Atlanta.
Moore would also haul in a touchdown in the win over Arizona State, but only mustered four catches for 31 yards in that fateful loss to Ohio State. Don't expect him to slow down in 2025, though, as he looks to build his draft stock moving forward.
Kaliq Lockett, freshman
The speed that the Longhorns lost with Isaiah Bond leaving should quickly be picked back up by this true freshman out of Sachse, TX.
Lockett, a five-star recruit, was ranked as the no. 2 wide receiver in the 2025 class, and the seventh-best player in the state of Texas.
Expect big things from the newbie as he begins making a name for him in the state capital.