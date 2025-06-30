Longhorns Country

Arch Manning Has One Major Priority This Offseason

With the season set to start on Aug. 30, in Columbus, Ohio, Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning works to become as ready as possible for his debut as a starter.

Payton Blalock

Texas Longhorns quarterback, Arch Manning during his first practice of the spring season on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.
Texas Longhorns quarterback, Arch Manning during his first practice of the spring season on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning will make his debut as an official starter in just over two months.

With the opening game against Ohio State taking place in Columbus, Ohio, on Aug. 30, the redshirt sophomore has revealed which aspects of his game he’s focusing on most diligently this summer. 

One prominent aspect he disclosed revolved around leadership.

Manning on importance of leadership

“Just leadership skills and getting the guys to rally around me and serve them,” Manning said recently at the Manning Passing Academy. “That’s what I’ve been working on this offseason.”

He has had time to develop his playing abilities throughout the past two years at Texas, but now that he’s a starter, his leadership skills will likely have the chance to develop at a more rapid rate.

One tangible way in which he has demonstrated his desire to lead was through attending Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo’s football camp in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. Joined by wide receivers DeAndre Moore Jr. and Aaron Butler, along with linebacker Colin Simmons, this camp served as an opportunity to show support to one of his top receivers and develop stronger bonds with those on his team.

While he knew these players during his years as a backup, he mentioned that expectations have been raised and dynamics have shifted ahead of the 2025-26 season.

“You’re a little bit behind the scenes,” Manning said. “Talking to guys one-on-one. This year, it’s nice. Full throttle being the guy. Blessed to be in this position.”

Manning has shown a glimpse of what he’s capable of, both talent-wise and leadership-wise wise when he has received opportunities. However, as he enters his third year with the program, he has appeared in just 12 games and accumulated only two starts. 

As is expected in college football, the season that lies ahead of him is bound to present him with ups and downs. His team will face the Ohio State Buckeyes away in a Week 1 College Football Playoff semifinal rematch, a tough Georgia Bulldogs team away in mid-November and the Texas A&M Aggies at home the day after Thanksgiving. 

Leadership skills and the support of his teammates could prove instrumental during these challenging moments and during other unforeseen ones. 

His scheduled offseason work should help prepare him physically, and in working on relationship building and becoming a leader on his own time, it will be interesting to see how the season ahead pans out for the quarterback.

PAYTON BLALOCK

Payton Blalock is a staff writer for Texas Longhorns in SI. She attends the University of Texas at Austin, where she is a journalism and plan II honors major. She is also a general sports reporter for the Daily Texan on the swimming beat. You can find Blalock on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @Payton_Blalock9.

