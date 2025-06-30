Arch Manning Has One Major Priority This Offseason
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning will make his debut as an official starter in just over two months.
With the opening game against Ohio State taking place in Columbus, Ohio, on Aug. 30, the redshirt sophomore has revealed which aspects of his game he’s focusing on most diligently this summer.
One prominent aspect he disclosed revolved around leadership.
Manning on importance of leadership
“Just leadership skills and getting the guys to rally around me and serve them,” Manning said recently at the Manning Passing Academy. “That’s what I’ve been working on this offseason.”
He has had time to develop his playing abilities throughout the past two years at Texas, but now that he’s a starter, his leadership skills will likely have the chance to develop at a more rapid rate.
One tangible way in which he has demonstrated his desire to lead was through attending Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo’s football camp in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. Joined by wide receivers DeAndre Moore Jr. and Aaron Butler, along with linebacker Colin Simmons, this camp served as an opportunity to show support to one of his top receivers and develop stronger bonds with those on his team.
While he knew these players during his years as a backup, he mentioned that expectations have been raised and dynamics have shifted ahead of the 2025-26 season.
“You’re a little bit behind the scenes,” Manning said. “Talking to guys one-on-one. This year, it’s nice. Full throttle being the guy. Blessed to be in this position.”
Manning has shown a glimpse of what he’s capable of, both talent-wise and leadership-wise wise when he has received opportunities. However, as he enters his third year with the program, he has appeared in just 12 games and accumulated only two starts.
As is expected in college football, the season that lies ahead of him is bound to present him with ups and downs. His team will face the Ohio State Buckeyes away in a Week 1 College Football Playoff semifinal rematch, a tough Georgia Bulldogs team away in mid-November and the Texas A&M Aggies at home the day after Thanksgiving.
Leadership skills and the support of his teammates could prove instrumental during these challenging moments and during other unforeseen ones.
His scheduled offseason work should help prepare him physically, and in working on relationship building and becoming a leader on his own time, it will be interesting to see how the season ahead pans out for the quarterback.