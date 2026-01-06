1,000-yard Transfer Portal RB Predicted to Commit to Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns have yet to land their starting running back from next season out of the transfer portal.

After missing out on Louisville running back Isaac Brown, who elected to return to the program for the 2026 season, the Longhorns are still awaiting on a potential move from Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh. He has yet to announce intentions to enter the transfer portal or return to Gainesville, leaving fans waiting.

However, Texas could now be closing in on their new RB1 for next season as the team continues to host multiple players for portal visits.

Texas Longhorns Precited to Land Arizona State RB Raleek Brown

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

247Sports has logged a prediction for Texas to land a commitment from Arizona State transfer running back Raleek Brown. The Longhorns are set to host Brown for a visit in Austin on Wednesday.

Based on reports, it felt like a certainty that the Texas would be landing Isaac Brown, but Steve Sarkisian and new running backs coach Jabbar Juluke were forced to pivot.

After starting his college career off with two seasons at USC, Brown, a Stockton, CA. native, headed to Tucson to join head coach Kenny Dillingham and the Sun Devils.

Brown was limited to just two games in 2024 with Arizona State due to a hamstring injury that forced him to utilize a medical redshirt. He did not play for the Sun Devils in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Peach Bowl against Texas that season.

Brown had just nine carries for 42 yards in 2024 but bounced back in a major way this season.

He finished the 2025 campaign with 186 carries for 1,141 yards and four touchdowns along with 34 catches for 239 yards and two more scores.

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown runs the ball for first down during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Brown had four 100-yard rushing games this year, highlighted by a career night against Colorado when he finished with 22 carries for 255 yards and one score while adding a 33-yard touchdown catch.

This propelled him to end the season as the second-leading rusher in the Big 12 behind only BYU running back LJ Martin.

Texas' backfield has been hard hit by the portal with the losses of running backs Quintrevion Wisner, CJ Baxter, Rickey Stewart Jr., Jerrick Gibson and Colin Page.

The Longhorns have already landed portal commitments from Michigan State tight end Michael Masunas, Memphis kicker Gianni Spetic, Florida State punter Mac Chiumento and New Mexico long snapper Trey Dubuc.

Texas fans will be hoping that Brown will soon be the latest to join this list.