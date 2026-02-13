Another Texas Longhorns Transfer RB Lands With New Team

The Texas Longhorns parted ways with multiple names in the running back room this offseason, as the position group received a massive overhaul.

As a result, many of these players have found new homes via the transfer portal and will now continue their college careers elsewhere next season.

While most of them didn't waste much time coming to a decision, one now-former Longhorn stayed in the portal a bit longer than most before finally landing with his new team.

Former Texas RB Transfers to North Texas

Texas Longhorns running back Colin Page against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After entering the transfer portal following the end of the regular season, former Texas running back Colin Page has joined the North Texas Mean Green roster for the 2026 campaign.

His decision flew a bit under the radar and did not make any headlines from major college football reporters, but Page appears on North Texas' spring roster.

Though Page was buried deep on the depth chart this past season at Texas, the Austin native clearly impressed the coaching staff enough to earn a bit of playing time in 2024 despite being an overlooked recruit coming out of high school.

Page saw a few notable reps last season while playing in five total games. He posted 18 carries for 99 yards with a long of 23. Most of this came during the 2024 non-conference schedule, as he saw action against Colorado State, UTSA and Louisiana Monroe.

In the win over ULM, Page had a career-best performance with 10 carries for 60 yards while finishing as Texas' second-leading rusher in the game

He then got a chance to play in two SEC games that season, tallying two carries for seven yards in the home win over Florida before also receiving playing time against Arkansas in Fayetteville. Despite not being a household name, the coaching staff trusted Page to be a depth piece in the running back room during the 2024 season.

Texas Has Gone Through Massive Changes at RB

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian walks out of the locker room prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Along with the minor loss of Page, the Longhorns also said goodbye to some notable names, including running backs coach Chad Scott, who was replaced by Jabbar Juluke.

Texas running backs to hit the portal included Quintrevion Wisner (Florida State), CJ Baxter (Kentucky), Christian Clark (South Carolina), Jerrick Gibson (Purdue) and Rickey Stewart Jr. (Stephen F. Austin).

In return, the Longhorns added NC State transfer Hollywood Smothers and Arizona State transfer Raleek Brown while also welcoming in five-star freshman Derrek Cooper as part of the 2026 recruiting class.