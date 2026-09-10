13 People Hospitalized During Texas Longhorns Season Opener Due to Dangerous Heat

The Texas Longhorns dominated their season opener over Texas State last week, winning 59-7 in a complete team effort.

But while the Longhorns were bringing the heat on the field, the fans in the stands at DKR were feeling just how dangerous the summer temperatures in Texas can be.

According to KVUE, 13 people at the game were hospitalized as a result of the scorching heat. The game kicked off at 2:30 p.m. CT, typically one of the hottest times of the day during Texas summers.

Field at DKR Reached 160 Degrees

View of the kickoff before a game between the Texas Longhorns and the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before previewing the Ohio State game while speaking with the media on Monday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian thanked fans for battling the heat.

"I'd be remiss if I didn't thank our fans," Sarkisian said. "What a what an amazing turnout under those conditions. I think we were at a 105 heat index. The field reached 160 degrees for our players. But when you looked in that stadium at the opening kickoff and just the atmosphere, the energy was really awesome. So thank you all, Longhorn Nation, for your support."

Texas players have cooling fans and shade on the sideline to help prevent overheating.

The Longhorns have also been preparing for this heat during summer workouts with strength and conditioning coach Torre Becton, who has been getting the team in physical shape since the winter.

Chris Del Conte Announces Measures for Ohio State Game

University of Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte is seen before the Red River Showdown college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the University of Texas (UT) Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fortunately for Texas fans, Saturday's upcoming matchup with No. 1 Ohio State in Austin begins at 6:30 p.m. CT, but the heat will still be present at kickoff.

With that in mind, Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte sent out a reminder to fans in his latest newsletter about how fans can stay hydrated while at the game.

Fans will have access to 19 "water monsters" that are free to use along with bringing in one "factory-sealed plastic bottle" at entry.

"We felt the Texas heat last Saturday, and with another full schedule of activities ahead of us this week, don't wait until you arrive on gameday to start hydrating!" Del Conte wrote. "Drink plenty of water in the days leading up to the game and continue hydrating before, during AND after Saturday's festivities. Once inside DKR, we'll have 19 FREE "water monsters" located throughout the stadium. And remember, every fan is permitted to bring one factory-sealed plastic bottle of water up to one liter into the stadium."

But regardless of the heat, Sarkisian knows that fans will be out in full force against Ohio State

"I know I don't need to be asking for you this Saturday night. I know we'll be there ready to rock and roll," Sarkisian said. "It should be a fun night for everybody."

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