2 Longhorns Legends Make Ballot for 2027 NFF College Football Hall of Fame

The 2026-27 college football season for the Texas Longhorns could be one of the biggest in program history. Honestly, those are the expectations every summer for this program.

Greatness isn't guaranteed in Austin, Texas, but it's expected. The football program has a laundry list of legends who have stamped their name on the NCAA history books.

On Monday, it was revealed that two of those players may find themselves in the 2027 class of the NFF College Football Hall of Fame.

Longhorn Legends Colt McCoy and Casey Hampton are on the ballot for the 2027 NFF College Football Hall of Fame 🤘@cfbhall x @NFFNetwork pic.twitter.com/YwvE0UmTSS — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) June 1, 2026

The official Texas football X account shared that defensive lineman Casey Hampton and quarterback Colt McCoy are on the ballots for the 2027 NFF College Football Hall of Fame.

Two players who are more than deserving to take their rightful place amongst the greats in the game of college football. Let's take a closer look at what got them on the ballot.

Mean Interior

Feb 5, 2006; Detroit, MI, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back (37) Shaun Alexander is blocked by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle (98) Casey Hampton in the second quarter of Super Bowl XL at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images Copyright © 2006 Jason Parkhurst | Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Hampton was a part of the Longhorns program from 1996 to 2000. In his time with the program, Hampton earned All-American honors twice and won Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2012.

A strong college resume led to the Pittsburgh Steelers drafting Hampton in the first round of the 2001 NFL Draft. Hampton would spend his entire 12-year professional career with the Steelers, earning five Pro Bowl selections and being a part of two Super Bowl winning teams.

Hampton was elected to the Texas Hall of Honor in 2014. The former Longhorns star deserves his spot in the College Football Hall of Fame.

QB 1

Jan 7, 2010; Pasadena, CA, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Colt McCoy (12) heads out to the field before the 2010 BCS national championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

A man who needs no introduction is the man who wore #12 for the Longhorns in one of the most successful eras of Longhorns football.

McCoy was a member of the Texas football program from 2006 to 2009. In that time, the former Longhorns star led the team to a national championship appearance, a game that won't be brought up again after this, and he earned two All-American selections as well as the 2009 Offensive Player of the Year in the Big 12.

McCoy also joined the Texas Hall of Honor in 2024. This should be another easy choice for those with votes in the College Football Hall of Fame.

Oct 30, 2010; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Mack Brown (left) congratulates Cleveland Browns quarterback and former Texas Longhorn Colt McCoy (right) at a jersey retirement ceremony prior to a game against the Baylor Bears at Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images | Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images

Two amazing college careers that, no matter what happens with the ballot for the hall of fame, will forever be remembered by fans of this program. The class for 2027 will not be announced until January and is highlighted by a lot of big-time names.

Good luck to these Longhorns legends.

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