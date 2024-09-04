Colt McCoy Praises Arch Manning: 'The Real Deal!'
Once Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian hinted at the idea that second-string quarterback Arch Manning could see the field in the program's season opener, fans were intrigued to see if the redshirt freshman would begin to play a bigger role on the team this year.
That question was answered on Saturday when Manning got his first chance to shine this season against Colorado State, and he did not disappoint. He entered the matchup with two minutes to go in the third quarter and tossed his first touchdown pass of his college career to transfer wide receiver Silas Bolden after scrambling out of the pocket before later finding the end zone a second time in the fourth quarter on a one-yard rushing touchdown to cap off Texas' 52-0 win.
Not only did Manning's performance catch the attention of everyone at Darrell K. Royal Stadium that day, but also that of Texas Longhorns legend and the newly-retired Colt McCoy.
McCoy spoke with Urban Meyer on "The Triple Option" podcast Wednesday and discussed how Manning has progressed since his arrival at Texas.
"I think Arch Manning is the real deal," McCoy said. "I've spent some time with him, obviously he's got the last name, the pedigree, all those things, but the kid works really, really hard, he's really smart, and I think it's a credit to him for sticking around and redshirting and really buying his time to be the starter at Texas."
Last year, Manning came in as a true freshman after being picked up by Texas in 2022 as the No. 1 recruit in the nation, according to On3. He only saw action in two games during the regular season, once against Texas Tech and the other during the Big 12 Championship game when he took the last snap as the Longhorns solidified a 49-21 victory against Oklahoma State.
Manning will now take a redshirt title into his second year with the Longhorns. McCoy said that Manning's decision to redshirt and stay patient behind starting quarterback Quinn Ewers reminded him of his own journey through college football.
"The redshirt year that I had behind Vince, first of all, I wasn't nearly high-rated as Arch, nobody knew who I was, but the redshirt year was the best thing that ever happened to me," McCoy said. "I was able to just really learn the system. I spent a lot of time in the weight room. I played a bunch of sports in high school, so I really wasn't ready for a full year of college football."
When McCoy joined Texas in 2005, he redshirted his first year and did not appear in a game for a squad that eventually won the BCS National Championship. At the time, former Texas quarterback Vince Young took charge, but his decision to forgo his senior year and enter the NFL in 2006 opened the door for McCoy and true freshman Jevan Snead to compete for the starting position. McCoy ultimately beat out Snead and led the Longhorns to a 10-3 season in his debut year as a starter.
Ewers is most likely going to become a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft next spring, deciding to opt out of the draft this past April to come back to Texas for what's expected to be his final run. With that being said, Sarkisian will look to give Manning any opportunity to have the ball in his hands in order to prepare him for Ewers' departure.