Arch Manning Owns a Remarkable Advantage Over College Football’s Top Quarterbacks

Arch Manning's season has included its share of criticism.

His turnovers and inconsistent stretches have drawn attention, particularly during Texas' losses to Oklahoma and Florida.

But when evaluating his candidacy for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, there is another part of his résumé that deserves just as much attention.

Something that won't show up in a box score, but still matters when separating the contenders.

Manning's biggest games strengthen his case

Oct 31, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws a touchdown pass during the first half against the Mississippi State Cougars at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Texas Athletics, Manning's five career victories against AP Top 10 opponents are the most among active FBS quarterbacks. That's a remarkable distinction in a sport where quarterback evaluations often begin and end with passing yards, touchdowns and completion percentage.

Manning is now one of 10 finalists for the Golden Arm Award, putting him alongside some of the country's most productive quarterbacks. His advantage over that group isn't necessarily statistical. It's the number of times he has helped Texas beat teams playing at the highest level.

The Golden Arm field includes quarterbacks such as SMU's Kevin Jennings, Notre Dame's CJ Carr, Oregon's Dante Moore and Georgia's Gunner Stockton. Several have put together impressive statistical seasons, and Manning's production does not automatically place him ahead of every candidate.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Through eight games, Manning had completed 140 of 216 passes for 1,727 yards and 15 touchdowns, while adding 114 rushing yards and two scores. Those numbers reflect a productive season, but his résumé against ranked competition adds another dimension.

The clearest example came against Ohio State. Texas trailed the top-ranked Buckeyes by 20 points in the fourth quarter before Manning helped orchestrate a stunning comeback. He completed key fourth-down passes, connected with Ryan Wingo for a touchdown and guided the offense through three consecutive scoring drives to secure a 24-23 victory.

That performance demonstrated the kind of composure and execution that matters when the stakes are highest. Manning has also helped Texas earn victories over Tennessee and Ole Miss, adding to a collection of wins against elite opponents that few active quarterbacks can match.

The distinction is particularly relevant because the Golden Arm Award is not simply a statistical trophy. Its selection committee evaluates performance alongside leadership, character, sportsmanship and the broader impact a quarterback has on his team.

That gives Manning's high-pressure résumé legitimate weight. A quarterback can accumulate impressive numbers against any opponent, but leading a team to victories over top-ranked programs requires a different kind of execution. It also demonstrates an ability to respond when a season-defining moment arrives.

Still, the argument has limits. Jennings has produced substantial passing numbers at SMU, while other finalists have their own statistical and team accomplishments. Manning's five Top 10 victories do not automatically make him the most deserving candidate, particularly when the award considers an entire body of work.

But they do give him a compelling differentiator.

Manning has already shown that he can deliver against some of the best teams in college football. His comeback against Ohio State is a particularly strong example of his ability to elevate his performance when Texas needs it most.

For a quarterback award that considers more than the box score, that experience should matter. Manning may not own the biggest statistical advantage in the Golden Arm field, but he has a résumé against elite competition that is difficult for his fellow finalists to match.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.