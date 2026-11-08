Texas’ Injury-Depleted Victory Shows the Depth Behind Steve Sarkisian’s Success

Texas needed a complete team effort to leave Columbia with a 34-20 victory over No. 18 Missouri. The Longhorns faced a physical opponent on the road while missing key contributors on both sides of the football, yet they found ways to make the necessary adjustments and finish the job.

Arch Manning's 297 passing yards and three touchdowns deservedly grabbed attention. But the performance might not have been the most impressive part of Saturday's win.

Texas played without starting left tackle Trevor Goosby and star wide receiver Cam Coleman, while edge rusher Colin Simmons was available only in a limited capacity. Those are significant losses, particularly against a ranked SEC opponent.

Sarkisian saw the response as evidence of something that has become central to his program: toughness and an ability to stay connected when adversity arrives.

The next man up became more than a slogan

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown (0) runs the ball during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"If you told me to walk in here without Trevor Goosby, without Cam Coleman, and a very limited Colin Simmons, with some banged-up other receivers, by the way, those other three are probably going to go in the top 15 picks of the draft. I don't know how many other teams that could do," Sarkisian said after the game. "But this team kind of gets tighter."

The offensive line situation alone required Texas to adjust. With Goosby already lost for the season, Andre Cojoe has had to step into a larger role at left tackle. Protecting Manning against Missouri's defensive front was no small assignment, but Texas still completed 28 of 38 passes and produced three passing touchdowns.

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The receiving corps also had to redistribute its workload. With Coleman unavailable and other receivers dealing with injuries, Emmett Mosley V stepped up with five catches for 85 yards and a touchdown. Jermaine Bishop Jr. added a 25-yard scoring reception, giving Manning another option capable of making a difference in a critical moment.

Those contributions mattered because Texas could not simply ask its remaining stars to absorb every responsibility. The offense needed players further down the depth chart to execute their assignments, earn trust and take advantage of opportunities.

Defensively, Simmons' limited availability meant Texas could not depend on its leading pass rusher to provide his usual impact. The rest of the front had to contribute, while the secondary and linebackers remained responsible for making critical plays. Graceson Littleton's late interception, after the ball was knocked loose from Missouri receiver Cayden Lee, became one of the defining moments of the game.

That sequence reflected the same collective response Sarkisian praised. Texas had to withstand Missouri's momentum, regroup and make a play when the opportunity arrived.

"Adversity was going to strike and we needed to hang together," Sarkisian said. "We needed to be mentally tough."

The Longhorns have now won three straight games, and Saturday's result showed they can find different ways to win. Manning's development remains essential to Texas' postseason hopes, but the program cannot rely on one quarterback or a handful of stars to carry it through November.

Goosby's absence is not going away, and the availability of Coleman and Simmons will remain important as the schedule continues. Texas will need those players back when possible. Still, the Missouri victory offered a valuable reminder that the Longhorns have contributors beyond their headline names.

The most meaningful part of Sarkisian's team's performance may have been how many players answered the call when their number came up.

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