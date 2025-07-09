2027 Four-Star Receiver Refuses to Count Out Texas Longhorns
2027 four-star wide receiver Easton Royal is still a few years from embarking on his collegiate journey, but has already begun to narrow down his desired destinations. Royal recently mentioned which programs he was heavily considering and made sure not to exclude the Texas Longhorns.
According to Rivals, Royal has two schools at the top of his list, the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators.
"Those are definitely the two schools leading right now," Royal said according to Rivals.
Though those two storied programs may be leading the pack, Royal is making sure not every team is counted out just yet, emphasizing the efforts of Texas to pursue the four-star prospect.
"Watch out for Texas as well," Royal wrote via X. "They are starting to make a strong case for themselves."
Who is Easton Royal and What Could He Bring Texas
Royal is listed by On3 as the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2024 class and the No. 17 player nationally. 247Sports awards a similar ranking, placing Royal as the No. 3 wide receiver in the nation and No. 15 player overall. In his sophomore season at Brother Martin High School in New Orleans, Royal tallied 1,149 all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns.
Standing at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, Royal boasts speed. Also a track athlete, Royal competes in the 100-meter sprint, running a time of 10.38 seconds, a record for Royal's high school.
Texas's offer to the young wide receiver was recent, extending the invitation to Royal in May this past year. LSU extended its offer on the same day as the Longhorns, but, according to 247Sports, the Gators have not yet officially extended theirs.
Other schools to reach out to Royal that the wide receiver may or may not consider down the line include Ole Miss, Tennessee, Miami, Texas A&M, and Michigan. Michigan's offer is the latest, coming in late June.
Texas has one current commit in its 2027 class, with the focus of the Longhorns' recruiting staff on the prospects of 2026. Texas' lone recruit is four-star linebacker Taven Epps, who committed to Texas in early April.
If Royal were to make his decision in favor of the Longhorns, he would be the second recruit and first offensive prospect to join the Longhorns in 2027.
It's too early to judge recruiting class rankings for 2027, with most programs having one or no recruits this early in the process. Like the Longhorns, every other program in the nation is focused on the more immediate future. Though 2027 is not on the mind of most football fans at the moment, a recruit such as Royal could help the Longhorns get excited about the future.