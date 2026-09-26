3 Bold Predictions for Texas Against Tennessee

The No. 1 Texas Longhorns leave the confines of Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, for the first time this season, and head out on the road to one of the toughest places to play in the country, opening SEC play against the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium.

Saturday morning's game is the conference opener for both teams as both look to keep rolling after a 3-0 start through non-conference play. The Longhorns cruised through Texas State and UTSA and pulled off the biggest win of the season over Ohio State. Meanwhile, the Volunteers have rolled through Furman, Georgia Tech and Kennesaw State.

The Volunteers host the Longhorns, with the winner of that matchup being set up with a big-foot forward in the SEC and with momentum heading into the middle of the season. While predictions have been flying rampant, here are three bold predictions for when the Longhorns visit the Volunteers.

Texas Quiets Down the Tennessee Rushing Attack

Tennessee Volunteers running back DeSean Bishop (18) warms up before the game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns are obviously game-planning against the Tennessee running game, and for good reason. The Volunteers currently have the best rushing attack in the SEC and the fourth-best in the nation, led by running back DeSean Bishop.

Texas knows it has its work cut out for it when facing the Tennessee ground game, and defensive coordinator Will Muschamp has undoubtedly preached about stopping the run this week, and the Longhorns will do just that.

The interior of the Texas defensive line will play a huge role in containing the Tennessee rushing attack; defensive tackles Hero Kanu and Ian Geffrard will be needed to control the line of scrimmage up front. And the Longhorns' linebackers, especially Rasheem Biles and Justin Cryer, will need to fly around the football field to slow down Tennessee on the ground.

Derrek Cooper Takes Over in Knoxville

Texas Longhorns running back Derrek Cooper (5) reacts after running for his first collegiate touchdown during the second half against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns travel to Knoxville with star running back Hollywood Smothers listed as probable after the injury report released on Friday, after being listed as questionable for the majority of the week. If Smothers is limited in any way on Saturday, freshman running back Derrek Cooper will announce himself to the rest of the college football world.

Cooper has had early flashes through the early part of the season, having a big role in the win against UTSA when he led the Longhorns in carries with 11 for 44 yards and his first collegiate touchdown.

Depending on the health of Smothers and his usage, running back Raleek Brown will take the majority of those carries. However, Cooper brings a different punch out of the backfield as a more physical and downhill running back who, if given enough chances, will wear down the Tennessee defensive line.

Big-Game Arch Manning Takes Over

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to pass the ball while defended by by UTSA Roadrunners defensive lineman Jeremiah Bailey (0) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas quarterback Arch Manning didn't have the best of performances against UTSA, as the offense looked lethargic and out of sync for most of the game after a fast start.

Now on the road and in a loud environment, when the pressure grows and intensifies, so does Manning's play. The Texas quarterback has been at his best in big games, and it would be expected to see nothing less from him on Saturday.

The Tennessee pass defense is the second-best in the SEC, allowing just a little over 150 passing yards per game. However, Manning has the necessary weapons in wide receivers Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo, among others, to create explosives and rip into a solid Tennessee secondary.

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