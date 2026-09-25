Texas May Have to Play Part of Saturday's Game Differently Because of Unique Circumstances

The Texas Longhorns will enter SEC play as the highest-ranked team after wins over Texas State, Ohio State, and UTSA. This week presents their first road test, as they'll travel to Knoxville to take on the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers.

This highly anticipated matchup features two teams that aren't familiar with each other. This is the first time Tennessee and Texas will share the gridiron since the Longhorns joined the SEC.

It was also announced that President Donald Trump will attend Saturday's game. Head coach Steve Sarkisian noted that Trump's presence could affect coach-to-player communication because of the high-level security needed for Saturday's game.

What Happens to the Communication?

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sarkisian said that they could lose coach-to-player communication at any moment.

"One thing that we have to you have to be aware of when the President goes to any game is that anytime he enters the stadium or leaves the stadium or changes locations within the stadium, they cut all communication," Sarkisian said. "So they cut your headsets. They cut headsets to coaches. They cut headsets to coach to player communication. So you have to have a plan for that, if and or when. And you get no warning, so that just gets cut out."

This could play a major role in Saturday's matchup. Since 2024, coaches can directly communicate with whoever is wearing the green dot on offense and defense. Sarkisian talks to quarterback Arch Manning on offense, while defensive coordinator Will Muschamp communicates with linebacker Justin Cryer.

If communication cuts out at any point, the Longhorns will have to pivot on the fly, but they've had a few days to prepare. Obviously, Manning will be important on offense. He'll make sure everyone is in the right spot, while Connor Robertson can help call out any movement on the defensive line.

Manning and Robertson must lead the offensive communication. Hopefully, the Longhorns will have multiple timeouts to work with if coach-to-player communication is blocked off. If players aren't aligned right, Sarkisian can use a timeout to reset.

Neyland Stadium is one of the loudest stadiums in college football. That could make the offense's communication tough to relay, so everyone has to be on the same page.

It may happen for one play or an entire drive, but either way, Sarkisian must have his team prepared for the possibility of losing communication during Saturday's game.

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