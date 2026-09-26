Three Questions the Texas Longhorns Must Answer vs. Tennessee

Texas enters Saturday’s showdown with Tennessee undefeated and carrying plenty of momentum after a comeback victory over Ohio State and taking care of business against UTSA.

But the Longhorns have another challenge ahead of them: proving they can handle the pressure of playing in one of college football’s toughest road environments.

Tennessee is also 3-0 and has shown it can put points on the board in a hurry. If Texas wants to leave Neyland Stadium with a win, it will need answers in all three phases.

Can Arch Manning Bounce Back Against Tennessee?

Sep 19, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before a game against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manning’s performance against UTSA left room for improvement, making his response against Tennessee one of the biggest storylines heading into Saturday. The quarterback will need to show poise, make sound decisions and avoid giving the Volunteers extra opportunities.

The road environment adds another layer of difficulty. Neyland Stadium will be loud, and Tennessee’s defense will look to capitalize on any mistakes. Manning doesn’t need to put together a spectacular performance, but Texas needs him to be efficient and deliver when the offense needs him most.

A strong showing would go a long way toward quieting questions about his consistency and giving the Longhorns confidence as SEC play begins.

Can Texas Slow Down Tennessee’s Offense?

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) drops back to pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Volunteers have been explosive through their first three games, scoring at least 42 points in each contest. Quarterback Faizon Brandon and running back DeSean Bishop have helped fuel that production, giving Tennessee multiple ways to attack opposing defenses.

Texas will need to limit explosive plays and prevent Tennessee from finding a rhythm early. The Longhorns’ defense must also be disciplined against the run, forcing the Volunteers into difficult passing situations rather than allowing them to dictate the pace.

If Tennessee gets rolling in front of its home crowd, the pressure on Texas could build quickly. Making the Volunteers work for every score will be critical.

Can the Longhorns Win the Physical Battle?

Texas Longhorns running back Hollywood Smothers (2) runs for yardage during the second half against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Road games in the SEC often come down to which team controls the line of scrimmage, wins crucial third downs and handles pressure in key moments. Texas will face that test against a Tennessee team eager to defend its home field.

The Longhorns need to establish their running game, protect Manning and avoid costly penalties. Defensively, they must tackle well, hold up against Tennessee’s ground attack and create stops when the Volunteers threaten to score.

Texas has already shown it can handle a close game, rallying past Ohio State. Now, the Longhorns must prove they can bring that same composure and physicality into a hostile road environment and start faster.

Saturday offers Texas an opportunity to answer all three questions and make an early statement in the SEC race.

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