3 Matchups That Will Decide Texas’ Week 4 Game Against Tennessee

The Texas Longhorns are set to begin their gauntlet of an SEC schedule, as seven of their nine conference matchups are against teams currently ranked in the newest AP Poll.

The Longhorns head out on the road for their first game of conference play, taking a trip to Knoxville, TN, to face the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers in one of the toughest places to play, not just in the SEC but in the country, Neyland Stadium.

Texas will look to get off on a roll and begin with a 1-0 record in the SEC, and a lot of key factors will go into the Longhorns coming out with a win on the road. Here's a look at three matchups that will be crucial when the Longhorns face off against the Volunteers this Saturday.

Texas Passing Attack vs. Tennessee's Secondary

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to pass the ball while defended by by UTSA Roadrunners defensive lineman Jeremiah Bailey (0) and linebacker Owen Pewee (2) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns' passing attack hasn't necessarily set the world ablaze as many would have thought with the collection of talent on the Texas offense. The Longhorns rank No. 12 in the SEC in passing offense, averaging 241.33 yards per game and 10.97 yards per completion, which ranks in the bottom third of the conference.

Texas will need quarterback Arch Manning and his wide receiver trio of Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo, and Emmett Mosley to click on all cylinders, as Manning hasn't been totally in sync with all three wide receivers in a single game.

The Longhorns offense will have to do this against a Volunteers passing defense, which ranks second best in the SEC, allowing 151 yards per game, under eight yards per completion, and has surrendered just one passing touchdown.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian battles a familiar face in Tennessee defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who was the Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator when Texas and Ohio State squared off in the College Football Playoff semifinal two seasons ago.

The Longhorns will need consistency in the passing game on Saturday against a stout Volunteers secondary.

Texas Run Defense vs. Tennessee's Rushing Attack

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) runs past Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) during the NCAA football game at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A point of emphasis for the Tennessee offense through the first three weeks of the season has been its running game. The Volunteers have the best rushing attack in the SEC and fourth-best in the nation, averaging close to 300 yards on the ground, 6.74 yards per carry and 11 touchdowns.

The Longhorns will be keenly aware that they will have to slow down a Tennessee running game that features running backs DeSean Bishop and Daune Morris, both of whom have already rushed for over 200 yards and both average well above six yards per carry.

Texas' run defense hasn't been out of the world through the first three weeks of the season, sitting middle of the road at No. 10 in the SEC in rushing defense. The Longhorns have given up 109 rushing yards per game and a little over three yards per carry.

The Volunteers will look to control the pace and the tempo of the game with their running game, and the Longhorns' front seven will be tasked with controlling the line of scrimmage and containing a duo of explosive running backs.

Will Muschamp vs. Josh Heupel

Texas Longhorns defensive coordinator Will Muschamp observes his players before a game against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously, what happens on the field is what will ultimately decide the final score of the game; however, the chess match that happens on the sideline between Texas defensive coordinator Will Muschamp and Tennessee head coach and offensive play caller Josh Heupel is just as important

Muschamp prepares to call his first SEC game as the exclusive defensive play caller since 2020, when he was the head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks. And in his first three games back as a solo defensive play caller, Muschamp has the Texas defense ranked No. 2 in the SEC in scoring defense, No. 6 in passing defense, No. 8 in total defense, and No. 10 in rushing defense.

Meanwhile, Heupel has had top offenses year after year as the Volunteers' head man and offensive play caller. And so far, through three games, the Tennessee offense is humming, ranked No. 1 in rushing offense, No. 3 in scoring offense, and No. 5 in total offense,

All eyes will be on the sideline, focused on the duel between Muschamp and Heupel, a matchup not necessarily on the field but will have equal or more impact on the end result.

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