3 Keys to Victory for Texas Longhorns vs. Georgia Bulldogs

The Texas Longhorns head into Athens with a chance to improve to 8-2 on the season.

Tyler Firtel

Sep 20, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) catches a pass for a touchdown over Sam Houston Bearkats linebacker Emon Allen (7) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) catches a pass for a touchdown over Sam Houston Bearkats linebacker Emon Allen (7) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
It is no overstatement to say that the Texas Longhorns' season may be on the line this weekend in Athens.

Suffering two early-season losses, one non-conference versus Ohio State and one in the Southeastern Conference against Florida, Texas has been operating with a minimal margin for error recently. On the road against Kentucky and Mississippi State, the Longhorns squeaked by, keeping their postseason hopes alive. In its last game versus Vanderbilt, Texas demonstrated a level of complementary football throughout the first three quarters that made head coach Steve Sarkisian proud.

To add an eighth win to their 2025 season tally, the Longhorns will need to display similar effectiveness on both sides of the ball as they enter Sanford Stadium to take on the Georgia Bulldogs. Athens is one of the toughest places to play in college football. Doing the following will help Texas escape with a signature win for the program.

Limit the Georgia run game

Nate Frazier vs. Texas Longhorn
Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) fumbles the ball against Texas Longhorns defensive back Andrew Mukuba (4) during the second half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This season, the Bulldogs are averaging 197.2 rushing yards per game behind the backfield trio of running backs Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens and quarterback Gunner Stockton. Georgia has 22 rushing touchdowns through nine games, which ranks tied for 10th most in the FBS.

Georgia has broken down opponents, steadied games and closed them out late through its run attack. Texas' defensive front has been proficient against the run this season, conceding the second-fewest yards per game, at 78.7.

Living up to that statistical reputation will be necessary in preventing Georgia's bruising ground game from controlling the flow of Saturday's game.

Give Arch Manning sufficient time

Arch Manning vs. Georgia Bulldog
Oct 19, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) drops back to pass in the second quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images

One of the biggest storylines for the Texas Longhorns this season has been the struggle of the offensive line and, as a result, the lack of time in the pocket for quarterback Arch Manning.

But against Vanderbilt, head coach Steve Sarkisian made a personnel change that led to crucial improvement. Cole Hutson moved to left guard and Connor Robertson substituted in at center, the new unit giving up no sacks as Manning threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns.

In the two matchups between Texas and Georgia last season, the Bulldogs totaled 13 sacks on Texas' quarterback. Throughout 2025 so far, Georgia has just 11, inside linebacker CJ Allen leading the team with 3.5 sacks.

Building off of the Vanderbilt game to give Manning ample opportunity in the pocket will be vital to Texas' offensive performance. The line's level of success against Georgia's pass rush could have a big say in the game's ultimate result.

Get Ryan Wingo going

Ryan Wing
Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Eli Bowen (23) tackles Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) during the first half at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Wide receiver Ryan Wingo exited the game versus Vanderbilt in the first quarter with a thumb injury and did not return. But by then, he had already made his impact on the contest.

On the first play from scrimmage, Wingo took a screen pass 75 yards to put Texas up on the scoreboard within 11 seconds. The Longhorns extended that lead to three scores over the rest of the first quarter and held on late to emerge victorious.

Wingo is expected to be healthy for the Georgia game, and there is no doubt that he will be an X-factor of the Texas offense in Athens. Not only does his explosiveness have the potential to change a game, but the threat he poses with the ball in his hands opens up opportunities for the rest of the offense. A prime example was on wide receiver Emmet Mosley V's touchdown in the fourth quarter against Mississippi State.

The Longhorns will need to chunk plays to quiet the Sanford Stadium crowd, and Wingo can be the key to their occurrence.

Tyler Firtel
Tyler Firtel is a sophomore Journalism major at the University of Texas at Austin. He has been writing for Texas Longhorns on SI since May 2025. Firtel also writes for The Daily Texan, currently serving as a senior sports reporter on the women’s basketball beat. Firtel is from Los Angeles, CA, splitting his professional sports fandom between the LA and San Diego teams.

