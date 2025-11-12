3 Keys to Victory for Texas Longhorns vs. Georgia Bulldogs
It is no overstatement to say that the Texas Longhorns' season may be on the line this weekend in Athens.
Suffering two early-season losses, one non-conference versus Ohio State and one in the Southeastern Conference against Florida, Texas has been operating with a minimal margin for error recently. On the road against Kentucky and Mississippi State, the Longhorns squeaked by, keeping their postseason hopes alive. In its last game versus Vanderbilt, Texas demonstrated a level of complementary football throughout the first three quarters that made head coach Steve Sarkisian proud.
To add an eighth win to their 2025 season tally, the Longhorns will need to display similar effectiveness on both sides of the ball as they enter Sanford Stadium to take on the Georgia Bulldogs. Athens is one of the toughest places to play in college football. Doing the following will help Texas escape with a signature win for the program.
Limit the Georgia run game
This season, the Bulldogs are averaging 197.2 rushing yards per game behind the backfield trio of running backs Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens and quarterback Gunner Stockton. Georgia has 22 rushing touchdowns through nine games, which ranks tied for 10th most in the FBS.
Georgia has broken down opponents, steadied games and closed them out late through its run attack. Texas' defensive front has been proficient against the run this season, conceding the second-fewest yards per game, at 78.7.
Living up to that statistical reputation will be necessary in preventing Georgia's bruising ground game from controlling the flow of Saturday's game.
Give Arch Manning sufficient time
One of the biggest storylines for the Texas Longhorns this season has been the struggle of the offensive line and, as a result, the lack of time in the pocket for quarterback Arch Manning.
But against Vanderbilt, head coach Steve Sarkisian made a personnel change that led to crucial improvement. Cole Hutson moved to left guard and Connor Robertson substituted in at center, the new unit giving up no sacks as Manning threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns.
In the two matchups between Texas and Georgia last season, the Bulldogs totaled 13 sacks on Texas' quarterback. Throughout 2025 so far, Georgia has just 11, inside linebacker CJ Allen leading the team with 3.5 sacks.
Building off of the Vanderbilt game to give Manning ample opportunity in the pocket will be vital to Texas' offensive performance. The line's level of success against Georgia's pass rush could have a big say in the game's ultimate result.
Get Ryan Wingo going
Wide receiver Ryan Wingo exited the game versus Vanderbilt in the first quarter with a thumb injury and did not return. But by then, he had already made his impact on the contest.
On the first play from scrimmage, Wingo took a screen pass 75 yards to put Texas up on the scoreboard within 11 seconds. The Longhorns extended that lead to three scores over the rest of the first quarter and held on late to emerge victorious.
Wingo is expected to be healthy for the Georgia game, and there is no doubt that he will be an X-factor of the Texas offense in Athens. Not only does his explosiveness have the potential to change a game, but the threat he poses with the ball in his hands opens up opportunities for the rest of the offense. A prime example was on wide receiver Emmet Mosley V's touchdown in the fourth quarter against Mississippi State.
The Longhorns will need to chunk plays to quiet the Sanford Stadium crowd, and Wingo can be the key to their occurrence.