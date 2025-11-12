Why Arch Manning Is So Confident In This One Thing Heading Into Georgia Showdown
As the No.10 Texas Longhorns prepare to head to Athens to take on the No.5 Georgia Bulldogs, the media got to hear from quarterback Arch Manning earlier this week to preview the top 10 matchup.
During his midweek press conference, Manning spoke on his recruitment to Georgia and the development of the Longhorns' offense this season. The sophomore also spoke on the playmaking ability of wide receiver Ryan Wingo and tight ends Jack Andries, Jordan Washington, and Nick Townsend.
Against a Georgia defense that finds success at home, the Longhorns are likely going to need all of the help they can get if they want to pull off a win in Athens. Manning's confidence in his playmakers — from Wingo's explosiveness to the tight end room's consistency — gives Longhorn nation plenty of reason to believe that Texas can rise to the occasion after their bye week.
Arch Manning Confident In His Offensive Weapons
It's no secret that Ryan Wingo being available is massive for the Longhorns this weekend. The wide receiver leads the Texas receiver room this season with 31 receptions, 593 receiving yards, and five touchdowns. It doesn't take a brain surgeon to know that averaging nearly 20 yards per catch is good.
When talking about Wingo's explosive ability, Manning reasoned that the Texas offense will need to get him the ball early now that he's back healthy.
"I think it shows how dynamic Ryan is when he gets the ball," Manning said. "We've got to continue getting him the ball and start fast like that."
When Manning was asked, there was a group of guys that don't get enough credit for what they do, the Texas quarterback immediately mentioned the tight end room featuring Andries, Washington, and Townsend.
Andries, a junior from Danville, California, currently leads the tight ends in receiving with 19 catches for 160 yards and two touchdowns. Washington has also seen his fair share of targets with seven catches for 109 receiving yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Townsend, a true freshman, has seen little to no action on offense this season.
"I think probably our tight ends, Jack Andries, Jay Wash (Jordan Washington), and Nick Townsend, they've done a hell of a job. Spencer and Emaree too. I'm excited for them. They're just going to continue to keep getting better, and they're great teammates."
Late in the presser, Manning was asked if the game had slowed down for him over the course of the season.
"A little bit, anytime you're moving the ball on offense, it starts to slow down," Manning said. Just got to continue that moving forward. Georgia has a really good defense."
With Wingo back from injury and Manning finding some balance in the pocket, the Texas offense could look completely different against the Bulldogs this Saturday.