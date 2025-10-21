Mississippi State Star is 'A Real Stretch' To Play vs. Texas Longhorns
The Texas Longhorns defense has been incredibly dominant this season and has been the main reason for the team’s success this year.
The unit is holding opponents to an average of just over 11 points per game and 279 total yards per game. The Longhorns’ defense has also held opponents to just over 30 percent on third-down conversions.
Mississippi State has been impressive at home, boasting a 3-1 record. Their Bulldogs’ sole home loss came in overtime to an impressive Tennessee team that barely managed to leave with a win. A major part of the Bulldogs’ offensive game has been running back Fluff Bothwell, who exited against Texas A&M and has yet to return to action. On Monday, Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby shared Bothwell’s status.
Will Fluff Bothwell Be Available Against Texas?
”[Mississippi State has a] high-powered offense and does a nice job of balancing things,” Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian said on Monday. “Got two good runners, have two explosive receivers on the perimeter, and Blake Shapen, who is playing good football for them.”
One of the Bulldogs’ dynamic running backs, Bothwell, has been phenomenal for the Bulldogs. On just 84 carries so far this season, Bothwell has recorded 465 yards and six touchdowns. To make his success more impressive, he has not seen action since the team’s loss at Texas A&M two weeks ago.
"Fluff's going to be day-to-day," Lebby said during his Monday press conference. "I'm really thankful he's had a great week. He had a great week last week from a rehab standpoint. I think it's a real stretch that he's ready. We'll let the Wednesday report and so on speak to that as we get moving through the week."
In the fourth quarter against Texas A&M, the South Alabama transfer suffered a scary leg injury that resulted in him being carted off the field. Bothwell’s injury crippled the Bulldogs’ offense, something that carried into their matchup against the Florida Gators.
Bothwell being out allows for the Longhorns' defense, which has already been dominant against the run, to continue their suffocating streak. So far this season, Texas has allowed opponents to rush for an average of just under 84 yards per game. In 2025, the Bulldogs have averaged 178 rushing yards per game. If Bothwell does end up being good-to-go, Texas versus Mississippi State could turn into quite the duel.