3 More Texas Longhorns Who Could Enter Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns missed out on the College Football Playoff, which means transfer portal season has officially begun in Austin.

Texas has already seen running back CJ Baxter, quarterback Trey Owens and defensive lineman Melvin Hills enter the portal, and there's no doubt that more will be on the way.

Here are three players to keep an eye on as potential portal departures as more Texas transfer news starts coming in:

WR Aaron Butler

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Aaron Butler against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Originally a four-star recruit in the 2024 class, Aaron Butler is a name to watch to potentially enter the portal as he approaches the end of his second year on the Forty Acres with still minimal playing time under his belt.

Butler redshirted during the 2024 season after appearing in the SEC win over Florida but didn't record a catch.

Texas WR Aaron Butler getting some action late in the win over Florida.#HookEm pic.twitter.com/MREJFPh4Lu — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) November 9, 2024

Entering 2025, he remained buried on the depth chart behind Ryan Wingo, Emmett Mosley V, DeAndre Moore Jr. and Parker Livingstone along with incoming true freshman like Daylan McCutcheo, Jaime Ffrench and Kaliq Lockett.

Butler saw action during non-conference play this season against UTEP, Sam Houston State ad San Jose State, which was highlighted by a 17-yard catch against Sam Houston, but the writing has been on the wall.

With the majority of Texas' wide receiving corps likely to return, he would remain deep on the bench. It's probably in Butler's best interest to head elsewhere if he wants to receive playing time.

Derek Williams Jr., Safety

Texas Longhorns defensive back Derek Williams Jr. and defensive back Graceson Littleton celebrate after Littleton intercepts a pass from Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer during the second half at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Derek Williams Jr. has made multiple impact plays during his time at Texas, even amid his season-ending injury in 2024, but his playing time was a bit more limited this year as he sat behind Michael Taaffe and Jelani McDonald.

This was particularly the case in the win over Texas A&M last month, as most of Williams' snaps came on special teams. Williams played in all 12 games during the regular season but his statistical production was limited.

As a result, it wouldn't be too surprising to see him enter the portal in search of more snaps elsewhere, though if McDonald elects to return for another season and wait another year to enter the draft, this could impact Williams' decision.

That said, Taaffe won't be on the roster next season, so the door could be open for Williams to see increased reps once again. It feels like a safe bet that the coaching staff will want him back, as he brings experience and talent, but now it's up to Williams to make a decision about his future.

In three seasons at Texas, Williams has played in 29 games while posting 76 total tackles (42 solo), three pass breakups, one forced fumble and one interception.

RB Rickey Stewart Jr.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on during the third quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Rickey Stewart Jr. was a three-star recruit in the 2024 class but didn't appear in a game during the regular season.

It remains to be seen who will stay and who will go in the Texas running back room after the departure of Baxter, but regardless, it seems that Stewart will remain one of the odd men out if he chooses to stay.

The Longhorns will still have to figure out the future plans of Quintrevion Wisner along with Christian Clark and James Simon behind him. Texas will also be welcoming five-star freshman running back Derrek Cooper to campus in the spring.

And on top of that, Texas could also add a running back from the transfer portal, even further clouding the depth chart ahead of Stewart. If multiple players return to Texas' backfield, it's hard to imagine a path for Stewart to receive playing time next year.