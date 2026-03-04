Texas Longhorns’ Returning Offensive Production for 2026 Season

Between the NFL draft, graduation and the transfer portal, it is as much of a challenge to retain starters and production as it is to acquire talent and good fits for the program.

The Texas Longhorns, like many teams, brought back several starters and star players while bringing in multiple impact players. Between the quarterback, receivers, running backs, and offensive line, let's see how much talent and production are returning for the 2026 season with the assistance of the projected offensive depth chart.

Quarterback

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks on before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Arguably, the biggest returner for Texas is its leader under center: Arch Manning. The star quarterback got off to a slow start but picked up late in the season and looked like one of the nation’s best passers in the second half of his campaign.

Manning threw for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns while starting all 13 games. The last time Texas had a quarterback start every game in a season was Sam Ehlinger, who started all 10 games in the COVID-19–shortened 2020 season.

Last season’s backup, Matthew Caldwell, exhausted his eligibility; he threw for 85 yards and one touchdown. Redshirt freshman KJ Lacey Jr. is returning as the potential QB2, having played in one game and passed for seven yards.

Receiving Game

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo attempts to make a catch in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Longhorns’ leader in receiving yards in 2025 is returning for 2026. After catching 54 passes for 834 yards and seven touchdowns, Ryan Wingo is back with high expectations. With Manning’s continued ascension, he could push for an All-SEC team in his junior season.

However, only one other Longhorn returns after a 100-yard season with the team: Emmett Mosley V, who finished fourth with 408 yards. He will play in the slot as Texas adds Cam Coleman to the outside, one of the premier players in this year’s transfer portal cycle.

DeAndre Moore Jr. (Colorado) and Parker Livingstone (Oklahoma) were among the key transfer portal departures, while tight end Jack Endries left for the NFL draft. In total, less than half (1,489/3,259; 45.7%) of the receiving yardage returns in 2026. The figures are similar for receptions (111/258; 43%) and receiving touchdowns (12/28; 42.9%).

The leading returners at tight end are Emaree Winston (47 yards) and Nick Townsend (seven yards), with Endries headed to the draft and Jordan Washington headed to UNC. Townsend should contend for starting snaps, with transfer addition Michael Masunas having a big role.

Rushing Game

Texas Longhorns running back James Simon runs for yards during the second half against the UTEP Miners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

No returner had more rushing yards in 2025 than Manning, who finished second on the team with 399 yards. He added 10 touchdowns on the ground as well, accounting for a majority of the production there.

Texas will have one of the top running back duos in the country in 2026, but Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers are coming in to replace a vacated running back room. The leading returning running back, James Simon, finished sixth on the team with 122 rushing yards and no touchdowns.

Between Quintrevion Wisner (Florida State), CJ Baxter (Kentucky), Jerrick Gibson (Purdue) and Christian Clark (South Carolina) exiting in the transfer portal, there is 1,181 yards of vacated production. However, head coach Steve Sarkisian is hoping for a return of Texas’s explosive running game, with the Longhorns rushing for a disappointing 1,791 yards as a team.

Including wide receivers Ryan Niblett and Wingo, Texas will only bring back about 32.3% (578/1,791) of its rushing yardage in 2025. However, Manning’s dominance in the red zone and on the ground makes up for the running back exodus, returning 11 of 17 rushing touchdowns.

Offensive Line

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A lot will change on the offensive line, but there will still be necessary continuity. Texas is returning three starters. However, one may switch positions after struggling in 2025.

Trevor Goosby will continue to be the Longhorns’ staple at left tackle, protecting Manning’s blindside. As well, the center-quarterback connection will continue, with Connor Robertson manning the middle. These will be critical points for Manning's continued development.

Brandon Baker, meanwhile, is expected to kick inside from right tackle, potentially flipping sides to left guard.

Left guard Connor Stroh is headed to Kansas and right guard DJ Campbell is preparing for the 2026 NFL draft. Cole Hutson is also out after graduating, meaning half of the Longhorns’ six leaders in snaps will not return.

Melvin Siani and Brandon Baker should make an immediate impact as transfers, helping bolster an offensive line that struggled in 2025. The Coleman twins (Jordan and Devin) should be key returning depth on the inside, while transfer addition Dylan Sikorski adds positional versatility.