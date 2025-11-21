3 Reasons Texas Longhorns Could Suffer Upset Loss to Arkansas
The Texas Longhorns have seen their College Football Playoff hopes all but vanish, though there's still some notable football left this season with a pair of rivalry games at home to close out the year.
No. 17 Texas will host the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday in Austin for the first time since 2008 after taking care of business in Fayetteville last season with a 20-10 win.
The Longhorns are expected to come away with a victory against an Arkansas team that's still winless in SEC play and is on an eight-game losing streak, but there's plenty of reason for Texas to feel worried about being on upset alert.
Arkansas' Productive Offense
Led by quarterback Taylen Green and interim head coach Bobby Petrino, the Razorbacks quietly have one of the best offenses in the SEC this season.
Arkansas is currently third in the conference in offensive yards per game (470.0), fifth in passing yards (264.6) and second in rushing yards (205.4) while being sixth in points per contest (34.1).
The standings say one thing, but the stats show that the Razorbacks have seperated themselves from the other bottom-feeders in the SEC.
Texas' Inconsistent Secondary
Though the defense has impressed, the Texas secondary has not been one of the team's strengths this season. The Longhorns are allowing the fifth-most passing yards (234.7) per game in the SEC this year. Arkansas' offense could take advantage.
Against Georgia, the Longhorns had multiple breakdowns in coverage and were beat one-on-one on numerous occasions.
This led to Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton finishing with a near-perfect performance, as he went 24 of 29 passing for 229 yards, four touchdowns and one pick.
Numbers Show Arkansas is on Brink of Breaking Through for a Win
The Razorbacks have lost a few heartbreakers this season. One could argue they are a few plays away from being on the outside of the CFP bubble if not for a handful of one-score losses, though that's certainly a big if. The only game where Arkansas was dominated in was the 56-13 loss to Notre Dame.
Arkansas has lost six games by one score this season, which includes defeats to ranked teams like then-No. 17 Ole Miss, then-No. 12 Tennessee and then-No. 4 Texas A&M along with one-point losses to Memphis and LSU.
The Razorbacks could be right on the brink of breaking through for a big win, and what better time than against a Texas team that had its soul snatched in Athens last weekend?