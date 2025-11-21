The Stats Show That Arch Manning is on Fire Since Being Called Out
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning hasn't exactly had the best first full season under center for the Burnt Orange, and he would be the first one to tell you.
Starting off as a Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback for the nation's top-ranked team, the Longhorns and Manning both saw a big drop off after their season-opening14-7 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes, which led many to believe that maybe the nephew of Peyton and Eli was college football's first flop, like an NFL draft bust.
However, since the "flop" claim, Arch has proved he is anything but that.
Arch Manning On Fire Since Being Called "Flop"
Shortly after Texas' 29-21 loss on the road to the Florida Gators, an article from The New York Times called the New Orleans native a "flop," which didn't faze the sophomore quarterback, and he surely showed it on the gridiron.
Ever since that article was released, the Longhorns are 4-1, including a huge 23-6 win over the Oklahoma Sooners, and Arch himself has looked more like what many were hoping for earlier in the year.
The quarterback has completed 114 of 176 passes (64.7 percent) for 1,223 yards with nine total touchdowns and only two interceptions, while leading the Burnt Orange to a 2-1 record against Top 10 teams.
He has also averaged 244.6 passing yards per game and 10.7 yards per carry on the ground.
This past weekend Georgia was especially damning to Texas' playoff hopes, but many would say it's the team's first loss since Manning really found himself under center.
After all, even Manning was aware of his struggles when was asked about being called a flop early last month.
"No, I didn't know that (about the article being posted), but I guess I do now," Manning said with a slight chuckle. "Look, I wasn't playing well and I'm going to continue to get better, but everyone has their own opinion. That's what's good about America, the freedom of speech, so it doesn't bother me."
Manning also explained at that same press conference about how much he tries to block out the outside noise of the critics.
"I feel like I try to do my best in blocking out the noise," said Manning, "But then, you get, like, 100 text messages saying, 'keep blocking out the noise,' like there must be a lot of noise, but yeah, I try my best."
While that may be a hard thing to do for a person of Arch's status, actions do speak louder than words and his actions on the field have surely proven that he is anything but a "flop" or a "bust."