Texas Longhorns Finally Add Running Back To 2027 Recruiting Class
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The Texas Longhorns are adding to their 2027 recruiting class once again as the program heads into the summer.
Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Texas landed a major commitment on Friday from four-star running back Noah Roberts, who announced his verbal pledge to the Longhorns despite heavy interest from teams like Oregon, Arizona State and more. He now becomes the first running back commit for the Longhorns in the 2027 class.
A program that's taken pride in producing elite running back talent over the years, Texas will now look to Roberts as the potential future face of the team's backfield once Derrek Cooper inevitably heads off to the NFL in three years.
Noah Roberts Following Similar Path to Bijan Robinson
A product of Basha High School in Chandler, AZ., Roberts is taking a similiar path as Atlanta Falcons star running back Bijan Robinson. Both play running back, both are from Arizona and both are Longhorns. You can even add former Texas running back and Phoenix native Christian Clark to this list, though he is now playing at South Carolina.
Robinson was a five-star running back out of Tucson, AZ. in the 2020 recruiting class before picking Texas over elite programs like Ohio State and more. Roberts will likely be asked about that somewhat notable tie once he steps foot on the Forty Acres.
This article will be updated when more news is available.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7