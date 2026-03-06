3 Results That Need to Happen at Texas Longhorns Pro Day

Texas had seven players at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, and multiple stood out as promising athletes who will be coveted by NFL teams.

However, players have tested less and less over time, choosing to save drills for their pro day or forego them altogether.

With how busy it can be in Indianapolis, many players opt to save certain drills for a more controlled environment — and some players did not get an invite at all. These are three results that would be impactful on the 2026 NFL draft if they happened at Texas’ Pro Day on March 24.

Anthony Hill Jr. Moves Well in Positional Drills

Texas linebacker Anthony Hill speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Anthony Hill Jr. proved he is one of the best athletes in this draft class at the NFL combine, but that was expected of him. He recorded a Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.93 out of 10, ranking inside the top 25 of over 3,000 linebacker prospects since 1987.

However, his day was incomplete after he injured himself at the combine during his second 40-yard dash attempt. As a result, he was unable to participate in individual positional drills later in the event.

While Hill left some drills untouched — bench press, 20-yard shuttle and three-cone — one way he can dominate the Longhorns’ pro day is with a good showing in positional drills.

The pro day is on March 24, and he can show that not only was his injury not serious but that his athletic traits translate to movement skills on the field. This could help Hill solidify his spot as an early Day 2 pick.

Malik Muhammad, Michael Taaffe Excel in Agility Drills

Texas defensive back Malik Muhammad speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Both Texas cornerback Malik Muhammad and safety Michael Taaffe left the NFL combine as winners after they answered questions about their speed. Muhammad ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash (eighth among cornerbacks), while Taaffe recorded a time of 4.5 seconds (11th among safeties).

For both, speed was a potential concern in their profiles as prospects. Muhammad, in particular, was a surprise with his quickness. However, neither player tested their agility, opting out of the three-cone and 20-yard shuttle drills.

Muhammad also excelled in the explosive drills — vertical and broad jumps — though Taaffe did not do either. If both Muhammad and Taaffe excel in their agility testing at Texas’s pro day, there would be very few questions remaining in their profile. This could solidify their draft statuses as strong early Day 3 picks.

Ethan Burke Proves He Was Snubbed

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Ethan Burke (91) sacks Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) on the one-yard line during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

One Longhorn who was not present in Indianapolis was Ethan Burke, who was often considered a “snub” after not receiving an invite to the event. For Burke, Texas's pro day is not a second chance to test but possibly his only chance.

Burke is a former three-star recruit, boasting a large frame and solid production. He measured at 6’6” and 269 pounds at the Shrine Bowl, with 10.5 sacks and 26.5 tackles for loss in his four-year career at Texas.

Considered a strong run defender and a high-effort pass rusher, Burke can combine his skill set with an athletic profile that will show NFL front offices that he can be a part of a defensive line rotation in the NFL.

While attending the NFL combine is a strong indication of draft status, not attending it does not mean Burke will go undrafted. He can prove he is a draftable prospect at Texas’s pro day and follow up with teams he may have met at the Shrine Bowl in January.