How All 7 Texas Longhorns Performed at the NFL Combine

Texas sent seven players to Indianapolis to participate in the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. Between the drills, measurements and athletic testing, the Longhorns put on a show for NFL personnel ahead of the 2026 NFL draft in April.

Which Texas players stood out out at the NFL combine, and how did the Longhorns perform in the individual drills?

Anthony Hill Jr. NFL Combine Results

Texas linebacker Anthony Hill (LB12) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

40-Yard Dash: 4.51 seconds (3rd among LBs)

4.51 seconds (3rd among LBs) 10-Yard Split: 1.58 seconds (t-3rd)

1.58 seconds (t-3rd) Vertical Jump: 37" (t-10th)

37" (t-10th) Broad Jump: 10'5" (t-3rd)

10'5" (t-3rd) 3-Cone Drill: DNP

DNP 20-Yard Shuttle: DNP

DNP Bench Press: 21 reps (t-3rd)

Anthony Hill Jr.’s time at the NFL combine was truncated by an injury he sustained during his second attempt at the 40-yard dash, something that will be important to monitor as the draft season progresses.

Hill measured in at 6’2” and 238 pounds, one inch shorter but the same weight he was previously listed at. These put him in the top 30% of linebackers at the NFL combine, according to Relative Athletic Score (RAS).

As well, his explosiveness and speed matched the eye test, recording a 37-inch vertical (89th percentile), a 10-foot-5 broad jump (93rd percentile) and a 4.51-second 40-yard dash (97th percentile)

DJ Campbell NFL Combine Results

Texas offensive lineman DJ Campbell during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

40-Yard Dash: 5.01 seconds (2nd among guards, t-10th among OL)

5.01 seconds (2nd among guards, t-10th among OL) 10-Yard Split: 1.76 seconds (t-4th, t-15th)

1.76 seconds (t-4th, t-15th) Vertical Jump: 26.5" (15th, t-38th)

26.5" (15th, t-38th) Broad Jump: 8'8" (t-11th, t-31st)

8'8" (t-11th, t-31st) 3-Cone Drill: DNP

DNP 20-Yard Shuttle: DNP

DNP Bench Press: TBD

DJ Campbell proved that he was one of the most mobile guards in this year’s draft class, zooming through the 40-yard dash and flying through individual drills. His 40-yard dash was in the 95th percentile for guards.

However, his explosive tests were underwhelming, and he came in light at 313 pounds. Combined with his height (6’3”), size may be a concern for Campbell, but he may have come in under his playing weight to excel at the speed drills. Campbell also skipped the agility tests.

Jack Endries NFL Combine Results

Texas tight end Jack Endries speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

40-Yard Dash: 4.62 seconds (t-8th among TEs)

4.62 seconds (t-8th among TEs) 10-Yard Split: 1.59 seconds (t-2nd)

1.59 seconds (t-2nd) Vertical Jump: 36" (t-6th)

36" (t-6th) Broad Jump: 9'11" (t-9th)

9'11" (t-9th) 3-Cone Drill: DNP

DNP 20-Yard Shuttle: DNP

DNP Bench Press: DNP

While Jack Endries performed well at the combine, he surprised with his speed, recording a 4.62-second 40-yard dash (92nd percentile). Furthermore, he showed his get-off at the line with a 1.59-second 10-yard split, which is in the 93rd percentile at tight end.

However, he opted against agility tests and the bench press, which he may save for Texas’s pro day, a more controlled environment.

After spending three years at Cal, he joined the Longhorns in 2025 and recorded 346 receiving yards. He talked about how he had a bigger role on the line of scrimmage after his big year as a pass-catcher with the Golden Bears as a redshirt sophomore.

Endries proved he has the athleticism to play at the next level. This versatile background should make him an intriguing late-round tight end prospect.

Jaylon Guilbeau NFL Combine Results

Kentucky Wildcats running back Jason Patterson (26) runs the ball against Texas Longhorns defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau (3) during the fourth quarter at Kroger Field. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

40-Yard Dash: DNP

DNP 10-Yard Split: DNP

DNP Vertical Jump: DNP

DNP Broad Jump: DNP

DNP 3-Cone Drill: DNP

DNP 20-Yard Shuttle: DNP

DNP Bench Press: DNP

Texas cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau had an incomplete experience at the NFL combine. He did not perform in individual drills or test in any events, leaving his score for the week inconclusive. However, he measured at 5’11” and 190 pounds, which is below his 6-foot listed height on Texas’s website.

Guilbeau was benched during the season in November for the first time after becoming a starter in 2024. He started 23 games for Texas over his final two seasons and has over 1,500 defensive snaps in his career.

Malik Muhammad NFL Combine Results

Texas defensive back Malik Muhammad (DB23) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

40-Yard Dash: 4.42 seconds (8th among CBs)

4.42 seconds (8th among CBs) 10-Yard Split: 1.51 seconds (t-1st)

1.51 seconds (t-1st) Vertical Jump: 39" (t-8th)

39" (t-8th) Broad Jump: 10'10" (t-6th)

10'10" (t-6th) 3-Cone Drill: DNP

DNP 20-Yard Shuttle: DNP

DNP Bench Press: DNP

Malik Muhammad was among the risers at the NFL combine, as he excelled at the podium, tested better than expected and looked smooth in individual drills, particularly in the gauntlet drill.

While weight is a concern for Muhammad (182 pounds), he flew in the 40-yard dash with an 89th-percentile time, which exceeded expectations. Both of his jumps were also above the 90th percentile, checking any boxes regarding his athleticism, though he did not test in agility drills or the bench press.

Muhammad has shown he can be aggressive at the catch point, and he could get hot as a prospect after his performance.

Michael Taaffe NFL Combine Results

Texas defensive back Michael Taaffe during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

40-Yard Dash: 4.5 seconds (11th among safeties)

4.5 seconds (11th among safeties) 10-Yard Split: 1.58 seconds (t-9th)

1.58 seconds (t-9th) Vertical Jump: DNP

DNP Broad Jump: DNP

DNP 3-Cone Drill: DNP

DNP 20-Yard Shuttle: DNP

DNP Bench Press: DNP

Though he did not perform in every drill, Michael Taaffe did run, posting a 4.5-second 40-yard dash. He did hold out on the jumps, agility drills and bench press, which could be saved for Texas's pro day.

Taaffe gave a strong performance at the podium, with an insightful look into his story as a walk-on and now an NFL draft hopeful. His off-the-field endeavors will be a key part of his pitch for any NFL organization, but Taaffe is also a two-time All-American.

His speed should impress scouts, and he moved well in individual drills, keeping his stock steady ahead of the NFL draft.

Trey Moore NFL Combine Results

Texas defensive lineman Trey Moore speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

40-Yard Dash: 4.54 seconds (4th among DEs)

4.54 seconds (4th among DEs) 10-Yard Split: 1.6 seconds

1.6 seconds Vertical Jump: 38.5"

38.5" Broad Jump: 10'

10' 3-Cone Drill: DNP

DNP 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.43 seconds

4.43 seconds Bench Press: DNP

One of the biggest standouts among the edge-rusher group was Trey Moore, who displayed his athleticism and left as one of the event’s biggest winners.

While he is undersized as an edge rusher (6’2”, 240 pounds), he moved incredibly well. His 4.54-second 40-yard dash was in the 98th percentile, and his 38.5-inch vertical was in the 97th percentile, even outperforming his teammate, Hill.

Moore is an intriguing prospect who showed in 2025 that he can play both in the box and on the line of scrimmage. His role in the NFL could be versatile, though he may be best as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 system where he can play on or around the line of scrimmage.