3 Returning Starters For Texas With the Most to Prove This Season

No team in college football is facing more pressure than the Texas Longhorns as the 2026 season rapidly approaches.

On paper, head coach Steve Sarkisian's squad may be the most talented team in the country. But that same song and dance was done last year, and the expectations were unfortunately not met to start the season.

This year has to be different, and the Longhorns will be looking at these three returning players with the most to prove in the upcoming season.

Brad Spence, LB

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive end Brad Spence (14) stands over Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) during the second half at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without saying Arch Manning, Colin Simmons, and Ryan Wingo, the Longhorns have plenty of other returning players looking to leave their mark on the program this season.

One of the biggest names will be linebacker Brad Spence. Last season, Spence finished with 3.5 sacks, but the Longhorns will be looking for the senior to cause even more havoc in the backfield this season.

Connor Robertson, C

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Connor Robertson (62) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The most scrutinized unit on the Longhorns' sidelines in 2025 was the offensive line. Heading into 2026, Coach Sarkisian is feeling a lot more confident about the unit.

Center Connor Robertson has a lot to prove as the team enters a new season. There's a lot on the line this season for the program. Protecting Manning is the number one concern.

Robertson will be looking to lead this unit into their first College Football Playoff berth with Manning under center.

Lance Jackson, DE

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive end Lance Jackson (40) during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Longhorns defensive end Lance Jackson showed a lot of promise in his true freshman season in 2025. Now, the team needs Jackson to take the next step in his college career.

With two sacks in his true freshman season, the Longhorns will need Jackson to bring a lot more quarterback pressure this season.

The good thing for Jackson is that he will get to learn under one of the best pass rushers in the game, reigning SEC sack leader Colin Simmons.

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not just three players with the most to prove this season for the Longhorns. Every player who takes the field this season will be looking to make an impact.

The way last season finished with all the offseason expectations has left a bad taste in the mouths of every returning player.

Those same expectations are on the shoulders of every player once again in 2026. The only way for the Longhorns to face those expectations is head-on.

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