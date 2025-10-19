3 Takeaways from Texas Longhorns' Ugly Victory vs. Kentucky Wildcats
After a big victory a week ago, it would be an interesting test to see how the Texas Longhorns would come out swinging the week after taking on what's seen as a much more favorable matchup, visiting the Kentucky Wildcats.
Suffice it to say, the Longhorns appeared to be a bit hungover from last week, sneaking out a 16-13 victory on the road.
As the old adage goes around the SEC, every game in this conference is never easy, as the Longhorns quickly found out against the Wildcats. Texas was dragged into a battle at Kroger Field with Kentucky, with the Longhorns finding themselves tied at the end of regulation, needing overtime to overcome the Wildcats.
While the Longhorns did come out with the victory Saturday night, it was not the impressive showing that many expected, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Here are three takeaways from the Longhorns' overtime victory over the Wildcats:
Defense Stands Its Ground
As always, the Longhorns' defense becomes the bright spot of the Texas squad, which returned to struggling on the offensive side of the ball. The defense was forced to be out on the field for most of the game, with the Wildcats commanding the time of possession with nearly 40 minutes to the Longhorns' 20 minutes.
However, when needed the most, the Longhorn defense came alive to make a crucial stop in overtime, as Kentucky had four attempts from the Texas one-yard line to punch the ball into the end zone. Fortunately for Texas, each time the defense came up with a stop, stonewalling Kentucky on fourth down, forcing them to come up empty, and setting up their offense for the win.
Offense Fails to Get Out of the Blocks
After a solid showing last weekend, the Longhorns' offense reverted back to their struggles. Texas came out slow once again to start the game, which has been recurring for the offense, only having 93 yards of offense in the first half compared to the Wildcats' 180.
The second half was a repeat of the first, with the Longhorns totaling just 73 yards of total offense to the Wildcats' 191. Quarterback Arch Manning struggled, going 12 of 27 passing for a rough 44.4 percent completion percentage, and a streak of 8 incompletions in 9 pass attempts, also being held without a touchdown.
The offense didn't get much help from the ground game either, with the Longhorns' leading rusher Quintrevion Wisner gaining just 37 yards on 12 attempts and the only touchdown of the game for Texas. Second year running back Christian Clark received three carries for 13 yards, and Manning had 11 attempts for -1 rushing yards.
Offensive Line Breaks Down Once More
The Texas offensive line looked to have found its stride after giving up just a single sack a week ago. However, against Kentucky, the unit would struggle once again.
The Longhorns' offensive line had a difficult time in pass protection for the second time in three games, giving up three sacks and eight quarterback hits, which led to a long night for Manning.