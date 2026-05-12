College GameDay Returning To Austin, Marquee Longhorns Kickoff Times Announced

Between the transfer portal and the 2026 recruiting class, the Texas Longhorns have reloaded. Their 10–3 season in 2025 ended a two-year streak of College Football Playoff appearances, and Texas is pulling out all the stops to return to the postseason action.

Two of the Longhorns' biggest games of the year are at the beginning and end of the season: Ohio State in Week 2 and Texas A&M in Week 14. Texas announced kickoff times for both matchups and the return of the College GameDay crew to Austin, Texas.

Texas Longhorns Host College GameDay for First Time Since 2024

The ESPN College Gameday crew broadcasts from the field before the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Longhorns are accustomed to being on the big stage; the brand is a big part of what has made Texas so successful. Texas has appeared on ESPN’s flagship pre-game college football show, College GameDay, 28 times and hosted it 10 times, both tied for the 13th most of any program.

Texas welcomes the College GameDay crew back to Austin in 2026 for the Week 2 matchup against Ohio State, a rematch of last year’s season-opener. The Longhorns fell to the Buckeyes 14–7 in 2025. The rematch will kick off at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

THE FIRST TWO SHOWS OF THE 2026 CFB SEASON ARE SET‼️



📍 Week 1: Baton Rouge

📍 Week 2: Austin pic.twitter.com/wDF9dLE1Vr — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) May 12, 2026

Ohio State and Texas have become familiar with one another in recent years. This is only the sixth matchup between the two historic programs, but it is the third since last January. The two teams met in Arlington, Texas, at the Cotton Bowl Classic on Jan. 10, 2025, in the semifinal round of the 2024 season's College Football Playoff, another win for Ohio State.

Quarterbacks Arch Manning and Julian Sayin were making their debuts as full-time starters, and this season's contest is sure to produce better results offensively on both sides. The Week 1 matchup last season in Columbus, Ohio, also hosted College GameDay.

The last time College GameDay was in Austin was during the 2024 season. No. 1 Texas hosted No. 5 Georgia, which resulted in a 30–15 victory for the Bulldogs. In fact, Texas has an active four-game losing streak as the host of College GameDay, with its last win coming against TCU in 2009. Texas’s record all-time as the host is an even 5–5.

This also extends the Longhorns’ streak of consecutive seasons with an appearance on College GameDay to six. Texas appeared four times during the 2024 season — a win at Michigan, a home loss to Georgia, a win at Texas A&M, and a loss in the SEC title game to Georgia.

Texas could be in a position to make multiple appearances again in 2026.

Longhorns Announce Kick Off Time for Texas A&M Matchup

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning keeps the ball and runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

In addition to the game against Ohio State, Texas also announced the kickoff time for another marquee rematch: Texas A&M. The game against the Aggies has become a staple on Black Friday since the Longhorns joined the SEC in 2024, and it is being treated as a prime-time event.

Texas vs. Texas A&M will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 27, in College Station, Texas. Last season, the Longhorns won 27–17, eliminating the Aggies from the SEC Championship Game.

🚨 Game time announcements 🚨



Texas vs. Ohio State

Sat Sept. 12 • 6:30 PM CT on ABC



Cotton Holdings Lone Star Showdown

Fri Nov. 27 • 6:30 PM CT on ABC pic.twitter.com/E6Um6bGT5P — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) May 12, 2026

In every season since Texas joined the SEC, the Texas-Texas A&M game has had SEC title game implications. The Longhorns have won both matchups and ride an active three-game win streak against their rival. Similar stakes could be on the line again in 2026.

In 2024, the Lone Star Showdown was also the location for College GameDay, which was on-site for the rivalry’s renewal on the gridiron.

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