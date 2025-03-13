Longhorns Country

3 Texas Longhorns Go In Round 1 As Shedeur Sanders Slides in Latest NFL Mock Draft

Three Texas Longhorns were selected in Round 1 of a recent NFL mock draft.

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron celebrates a turnover against Clemson Tigers in the first round of the CFP.
Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron celebrates a turnover against Clemson Tigers in the first round of the CFP. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns are looking to make a major impact on the 2025 NFL Draft next month.

According to the latest mock draft from USA Today Sports, that is exactly what is going to happen, and it might be the least surprising news of the night.

Per the mock, three Longhorns are set to go in Round 1 on April 24, starting with left tackle Kelvin Banks to the Dolphins at No. 13 overall.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end JT Tuimoloau and Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr.
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end JT Tuimoloau and Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"Securing offensive guard James Daniels at least represents a start in Miami's bid to strengthen its line," the mock read. "The real reflection of the Dolphins' commitment, however, will come via the draft, where Banks would make a sensible solution for an interior that has been a significant vulnerability."

Banks is followed by do-it-all defensive back Jahdae Barron just two picks later to the Atlanta Falcons, giving Texas two selections in the top-15 picks of the NFL Draft since Mike Williams and Quentin Jammer went No. 4 and No. 5 to the Buffalo Bills and Sand Diego Chargers, respectively.

Barron and Banks both ended the season as All-Americans and All-SEC performers, with both cleaning up during award season. Banks earned the Outland, Lombardi and Jacobs Blocking trophies, and was a unanimous All-American, while Barron won the Jim Thorpe Award and was a consensus All-American.

Just a few picks later, wide out Matthew Golden was the next Texas ex to be selected, going No. 23 overall to the Green Bay Packers.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden catches a pass during the second half of the Cotton Bowl Classic.
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden catches a pass during the second half of the Cotton Bowl Classic. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Golden was the Longhorns' No. 1 wideout this season, particularly down the stretch when he became the go-to-guy in the Texas passing attack. He ended the season with 58 catches for 987 yards and nine scores, while also exploding out the gates at the NFL Scouting Combine with a 4.29 40-yard dash, making him the fastest among all receivers at the event.

Perhaps most surprising out of this entire mock draft, however, is the fate of Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders. According to USA Today Sports, Sanders will slide all the way down to the end of the first round at No. 26 to the New York Jets after trading with the Los Angeles Rams for the selection.

USA Today also has QB Cam Ward off of the board at No. 1 with the Giants trading up with the Titans for the top selection, edge Abdul Carter going to the Browns at No. 2 and the Titans selecting corner/wid receiver Travis Hunter at No. 3. Finally, they have the Dallas Cowboys selecting Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart at No. 12 overall.

Nevertheless, three Longhorns in the first round for Texas for the first time since 1980, and potentially breaking the record for most players selected in an NFL Draft in school history is an astounding feat for the program.

Published
