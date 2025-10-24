3 Texas Longhorns Ruled Out vs. Mississippi State
AUSTIN -- The second SEC injury report for the Texas Longhorns vs. Mississippi State matchup in Starkville this weekend was released on Thursday, but nothing has changed.
Notably, Mississippi State running back Fluff Bothwell remains questionable for the second straight day, but who making headlines for Texas on the injury front?
Here are the three Longhorns that have been ruled out:
Aaron Butler, WR
A former four-star recruit in the 2023 class, Butler isn't in the offensive rotation this season during his third year with the team but is still worth monitoring on the injury report after the Mississippi State game.
Butler made his first-career catch for 17 yards in the win over Sam Houston State at home on Sept. 20.
Michael Taaffe, DB
Taaffe recently underwent thumb surgery that will keep him out for multiple games, making his "out" designation on Wednesday not a surprise to anyone.
Headed into Saturday, Taaffe is the team's leading tackler (51) and has one sack and one interception this season.
Cole Hutson, OL
Huston has missed two games this season due to injury but has started the other five at center. A veteran in his fourth season, his presence will be needed late in the year considering how poor the offensive line has been.
Last year during his junior season, Hutson played in all 16 games for the Longhorns.
Who Will Step Up in Michael Taaffe's Absence?
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said Wednesday that Xavier Filsaime is one of the players to watch with Taaffe sidelined.
"High football, IQ, very athletic, can cover, can tackle, kind of the prerequisites of being a good safety," Sarkisian said of Filsaime. "I think he has all the attributes to do that. We've seen him be very successful on special teams as well. So he played a pretty significant amount of football against Oklahoma. So we've seen him having to play at a high level. But he's got all the attributes and IQ to be a good player for us."
Sarkisian also added that the game plan won't change much just because Taaffe is out.
"Some of those things are going to be very similar to what we've done in the past, and some things might be a little bit new this week, but that's probably no different than than any other game," Sarkisian said."
No. 22 Texas and Mississippi State will kick off from Starkville on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. CT.