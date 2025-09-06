3 Texas Longhorns Underclassmen Who Could See More Playing Time vs. San Jose State
The Texas Longhorns need a bounce-back game after a rough loss to start the season against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Luckily for Steve Sarkisian and company, they'll play their first home game of the season with what should be a comfortable matchup against the San Jose State Spartans.
Much of game two will undoubtedly be devoted to correcting any mistakes from the previous week, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. The matchup against the Spartans should provide valuable reps for quarterback Arch Manning to find his footing after a tough outing in Columbus, and give the offense more time to build cohesion between each position group.
However, the match-up against San Jose State also allows the younger players on the Longhorns roster to gain some valuable playing experience once Texas builds a comfortable enough lead in the game. Here are a couple of young players who can benefit from extended playing time and potentially make their mark on the game.
Which Young Players Can Make a Difference?
Christian Clark, RB
The Longhorns' running back rotation is likely solidified between the 1-2 punch of Quintrevion Wisner, who is picking up where he left off a season ago, and a returning CJ Baxter, who looked promising in his return to action a week ago.
However, after those two, the spot to be the third running back in the rotation looks to be wide open, a perfect opportunity for redshirt freshman Christian Clark. Clark missed his entire true freshman campaign due to an achilles injury suffered in training camp a year ago, but now fully healthy, Clark could show out against the Spartans. Sarkisian spoke at a media availability during training camp, on how well Clark has looked a year removed from the injury.
"Science is amazing," Sarkisian said. "For this guy to be playing football a year later and running, cutting, and playing with such confidence. I don't think he even thinks anything about the achilles anymore. I just think he's playing."
Lance Jackson, EDGE
The 6-foot-5 and 254-pound edge rusher was one of the elite prospects heralding from the Longhorns' highly rated 2025 recruiting class, as the Texarkana native was rated a five-star prospect by On3.
Jackson undoubtedly will check into the game against San Jose State, which would not be Jackson's debut, as the true freshman received a couple of snaps against the Buckeyes a week ago. However, Saturday's game will be a perfect opportunity for Jackson to settle into a rhythm and be a difference maker in the game, as Sarkisian talked about at a media availability earlier this week.
"(He) is a guy who stepped in and got some opportunities last game. I’m looking forward to seeing him more with some of the opportunities that he gets,” Sarkisian said.
Kaliq Lockett, WR
Another one of the Longhorns' five-star freshmen from their 2025 class, Kaliq Lockett, should see his first collegiate snaps in a Longhorn uniform against the Spartans.
Finding a contributing role in the Longhorns' wide receiver rotation is still up for grabs, with the health status and participation level of Emmett Mosely V is still in question for the game against San Jose State.
Lockett should easily find his way onto the field for an extended amount of time as part of the second level of wide receivers in the rotation with the starting offense. If not, once the lead is at a comfortable margin, Lockett could expect to be one of the featured options with the second team offense.