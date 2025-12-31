Texas Longhorns Release New-Look Depth Chart vs. Michigan

The Texas Longhorns are closing out their 2025 season on Wednesday during New Year's Eve in Orlando against the Michigan Wolverines at the Citrus Bowl.

Both Texas (9-3) and Michigan (9-3) have undergone major roster and personnel changes since the end of the regular season, with the Wolverines' firing of head coach Sherrone Moore being by far the most notable.

However, each roster will also look much different for the season finale. Look no further for proof than by glancing at the depth chart Texas released leading up to kickoff.

Texas Longhorns New Depth Chart

Texas Longhorns defensive end Lance Jackson (40) during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With multiple departures on both sides of the ball, most notably the exits of players like running back Quintrevion Wisner, linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. and safety Michael Taaffe among others, the Texas depth chart looks much different compared to nearly five weeks ago in the win over then-No. 3 Texas A&M.

At running back Christian Clark is listed as the starter with James Simon right behind him. Michael Terry III, who made the switch from wide receiver to running back, is listed under both positions.

Texas freshman wide receiver Daylan McCutcheon will be getting his first-career start. Additionally, true freshman edge rusher Lance Jackson is listed as a starter.

Take a look at the full depth chart, per CJ Vogel of OnTexasFootball.

#Texas depth chart for the Citrus Bowl.



• Christian Clark is RB1

• Freshmen Daylan McCutcheon and Lance Jackson join the starting lineup

• That LB room is thin@ontexasfootball pic.twitter.com/W1C9t9xSKq — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) December 31, 2025

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian talked about some of the younger players that will need to step up against Michigan following the roster changes.

"I touched on Michael Terry, I think we've seen in real time, the growth of Nick Townsend at tight end, but also, I think in Emaree Winston, I think both those two young players have shown the right growth as we've gone throughout this season."

Sarkisian also said that McCutcheon has felt like a veteran during his freshman while showing some positive flashes. He made his first-career catch in the opener against Ohio State before finishing the regular season with six grabs for 70 yards.

"A few other people on offense that are important to touch on, I think that Daylan McCutcheon has been a guy that has played football for us. He's kind of like in the Nick Townsend role, but now he's kind of elevated in a more of a significant role, and he feels almost like a veteran," Sarkisian said. "He feels like he's in Year 2 already, which has been great."