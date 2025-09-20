3 Texas Longhorns Who Need to Show Out Outside Arch Manning vs Sam Houston State
The college football season is flying, already headed into its fourth week. For the Texas Longhorns, their game on Saturday against the same Houston State Bearkats is their final non-conference game of the season before a bye week and diving straight into conference matchups.
The Longhorns have, by and large, not played to the unprecedented expectations many people had set for Texas before the season, especially the offensive side of the ball. While the Longhorns' defense has mostly played like one of the best units in college football, the offense has looked like the complete opposite.
With Texas's final opportunity to fine-tune their play as they host the Bearkats Saturday night, both sides of the ball have the chance to correct their performances or build upon the first three weeks of the season. Here are three notable Longhorns who need to show out against Sam Houston State.
Which Players need an Impact Performance on Saturday?
Ryan Wingo, WR
With the struggles under center from Arch Manning, it isn't easy to look at second-year wide receivers' slow start to the season and be very critical of their production through the first three weeks of the season.
The connection between Manning and Wingo has been spotty to say the least, with Wingo recording nine catches for 97 yards and a single touchdown through three games, and while the ball at times has struggled to get to Wingo, there have also been a few drops sprinkled in, affecting the connection.
A big game against the Bearkats could help the chemistry between quarterback and No. 1 wide receiver, which, when facing SEC teams, Manning will need to have his go-to guy, and Wingo should be the person for the job.
Colin Simmons, EDGE
Not many negative things can be said about the Longhorns' defense, which has played up to its standard through the early part of the season. However, one area where the defense can take a jump is getting to the quarterback, as the Longhorns have totaled six sacks as a team.
The need for pressure on the quarterback starts and ends with second-year star edge rusher Colin Simmons, who, out of the gates, has not made nearly enough splash plays like he did as a true freshman.
Simmons has recorded five tackles and just half a sack, production that is far from the game-wrecker that Simmons is expected to be. A big game against Sam Houston could be the start of a streak for the second-year pass rusher, who will need to be the closer for the Longhorns' defense as the season carries on.
Ethan Burke, EDGE
Looking at the opposite side of the defense line of Simmons, senior edge rusher Ethan Burke also needs to find himself making more game-changing plays as the fourth-year player totals eleven tackles and has yet to record a sack in the season.
Playing opposite Simmons should give Burke favorable 1-on-1 matchups, which the senior will need to take advantage of, especially since the focus of the opposing offensive line will be to stop Simmons.
Burke will have to step up and make some game-wrecking plays himself, with Saturday's game being a key opportunity to get the pass-rushing tandem sparked.