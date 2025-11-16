Longhorns Country

3 Texas Longhorns Who Stood Out in Loss to Georgia Bulldogs

Despite a brutal loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, here are the three Texas Longhorns that stood out.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning looks to make a pass in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning looks to make a pass in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns suffered an embarrassing 35-10 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens on Saturday, seeing their College Football Playoff hopes essentially evaporate in the process.

There wasn't many positives for Texas in the blowout loss, but a few players still had a notable impact on the game before Georgia ran away with it in the fourth quarter.

Here are three Longhorns that stood out:

Anthony Hill Jr.

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr.
Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. celebrates during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. gave the Longhorns a spark when they needed it most.

In the third quarter with Texas trailing 14-3, Hill Jr. picked off Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton, giving the Longhorns possession at the Bulldogs 36-yard line.

Though the game ended up getting out of hand anway, Texas was on the verge of getting blown out before Hill's interception, which helped lead to the Longhorns' only touchdown of the game on a seven-yard score from Ryan Wingo.

Hill Jr. finished with six total tackles (three solo), a tackle for loss and the pick.

Emmett Mosley V

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Emmett Mosley V
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Emmett Mosley V runs the bal in the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Longhorns wide receiver Emmett Mosley V was the lone bright spot for the Texas offense in the first half.

He didn't finish as the Longhorns' leading receiver but he came up big for Arch Manning when the Texas offense looked dead in the water.

Mosley finished with three catches for 66 yards, highlighted by a 40-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter with Texas backed up at its own goal line.

With Ryan Wingo dealing with some early drop issues in the first half, Mosley's ability to build momentum from Texas helped the Longhorns avoud the game getting out of hand headed into halftime. Hang the banner!

Arch Manning

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning looks to make a pass in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Texas quarterback Arch Manning wasn't perfect, but he was hardly to blame for the loss. He finished 27 of 43 passing for 251 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

He stayed steady in the pocket and limited the mistakes, with his only real slip-up coming on the interception to Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden during the second quarter. Manning hardly appeared rattled by the bright lights against the Bulldogs.

Manning had a few throws he'd certainly like to have back, but drops from multiple players in the first half left Longhorn fans wondering if momentum could have been a bit different.

Texas wide receivers Ryan Wingo and DeAndre Moore Jr. both had passes slip through their hands on third down while tight end Jordan Washington had a head-scratching drop of his own after getting open in the middle of the field against Georgia's zone.

Manning's numbers would look much better if not for some of his wide receivers failing to do their part, but it obviously didn't matter in the end.

