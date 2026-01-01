Why Arch Manning Was Proud of Texas Freshmen WRs in Citrus Bowl

As for the Texas Longhorns’ 2025 season, that’s all she wrote.

On Wednesday, Texas finished off its season with a bang after taking down the Michigan Wolverines in a 41-27 victory at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl game in Orlando, FL.

In the highly anticipated matchup, several fresh faces in the Longhorns’ offensive lineup saw the field for an extended period of time.

With the NCAA Transfer Portal claiming 11 Longhorns ahead of their bowl game, including wide receivers DeAndre Moore Jr. and Aaron Butler — as well as Emmett Mosley V sitting out due to injury in the second half of Wednesday’s game — multiple freshmen in the wide receiving corps were given the opportunity to step up, and they didn't disappoint.

Texas Freshmen Wide Receivers Step Up

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) runs with the ball after a catch during the first half of Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, Dec. 31, 2025 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

“(I’m) really proud of the way they stepped in there (today),” quarterback Arch Manning said in a post-game press conference, according to Inside Texas reporter Evan Vieth.

With two members of Texas’ wide receiving corps not playing in Wednesday’s bowl game due to player opt-outs, and Mosley V suffering a lower-body injury during the first half, the Longhorns continued to rely more heavily on sophomore Ryan Wingo and freshman Parker Livingstone to lead in pass-catching.

Livingstone, a redshirt freshman receiver who has been a solid force for the Longhorns this season, recorded 25 yards across three receptions against the Wolverines. Moreover, two more freshmen wide receivers appeared to make their mark on the field Wednesday afternoon — Daylan McCutcheon and Kaliq Lockett.

While McCutcheon made his first career start against Michigan, Lockett proved to make the biggest wave during the bowl game after a show-stopping 30-yard passing touchdown catch in the end zone during the fourth quarter.

With an impressive showing from the freshmen wide receivers, Manning said he was proud of their performance, and noted their hard-work ethic.

“They’ve been working in practice so hard,” Manning added. “(So) to come in there, in a game like that, and make (those) plays, it’s cool to see.”

What’s Ahead for Texas in 2026?

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) and Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) shake hands after Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, Dec. 31, 2025 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

After a whirlwind of a season, starting off as the preseason favorites to being bumped out of the top-25 altogether in week 7, Texas’ 2025 season has officially come to an end.

As for Manning and the freshmen receiving corps, they will all seemingly be returning to Austin for the 2026 season — kicking off on Sept. 5 against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.